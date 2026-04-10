Rodriguez, Baéz Go Deep in Seventh to Lead Chiefs Past Cubs
Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - In the third matchup of the six-game set between the Chiefs and the Cubs, Peoria's bats sprung to life in the late stages to edge out a 5-3 victory Thursday night at Dozer Park and take a 2-1 series lead.
Peoria's starting pitcher Tanner Franklin laid the foundation for the Chiefs early on. The No. 11 Cardinals prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, allowed two hits, no runs, one walk and struck out seven in three innings of work.
Franklin has punched out at least seven batters in his first two starts after he struck out nine in Peoria's season-opening win at Cedar Rapids last Friday.
In the fourth inning, the Cubs scored first for the third time this series, on a solo home run to left field by Owen Ayers.
Peoria responded in the fifth with a set of base hits. Miguel Villarroel singled in Sammy Hernandez and Josh Kross drove in Villarroel to take a 2-1 lead.
In the seventh, South Bend started the inning off with its second solo home run of the night, thanks to Drew Bowser to tie the game at two.
Peoria responded quickly in its home half of the seventh, as the Chiefs showed off their power with two long balls. Rainiel Rodriguez squared one up over the left field fence to make it 3-2. Two batters later, Jesús Báez demolished one onto the left field concourse to extend Peoria's lead to 4-2.
The Cubs weren't done yet after making it a one-run game in the top of the eighth inning. Reginald Preciado reeled in Ayers on an RBI knock to trim the lead to 4-3.
A Chiefs insurance run arrived in the home half of the eighth off the barrel of Tre Richardson III. He recorded his first hit of the season with an RBI base hit that brought in Jose Cordoba to make it 5-3.
Christian Worley recorded the save in the ninth inning to earn Peoria's first of the year.
Peoria is now 3-3. Game four of the series is set for Friday at 6:35 P.M.
Tomorrow is Family Friday where fans can purchase a set of four tickets for only fifty dollars. Secure that deal online at PeoriaChiefs.com or visit the Dozer Park box office.
Otherwise, join Larry Larson and Nico Horning on the broadcast at PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live App.
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