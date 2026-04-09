South Bend Earns Franchise Win #2500 in 13-1 Beatdown of Peoria

Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Peoria, IL - In their first win of the 2026, the South Bend Cubs stormed back offensively and shut down the Peoria Chiefs by a final of 13-1 on Wednesday night, after losing 10-1 to open the series on Tuesday. The victory has two pieces of historical significance, with manager Daniel Wasinger picking up his first career win, as well as it being the 2500th victory in South Bend franchise history.

On an unusually warm night with the wind blowing out to straightaway center, Wednesday night had the makings for plenty of offense, but almost all of it ended up being on the South Bend side, with 13 runs on 17 hits.

Brooks Caple got the start for South Bend in his first action of 2026, opposed by Peoria righty Nolan Sparks. What looked like an early pitcher's duel after two shutout innings for both pitchers to start the night, quickly turned into a South Bend offensive outburst. For a second straight game, South Bend opened the scoring, and utilized a Peoria error in the top of the 3rd inning that led to three consecutive base-hits. Angel Cepeda matched a career-best with a three-hit game, and drove in the eventual game winning hit in the 3rd on a two-run single.

Peoria got on the board in the bottom of the 3rd, but Caple battled to strand the tying run in scoring position. South Bend continued to provide plenty of run support for their starter, as Reggie Preciado crushed the first home run of the season deep over the left field wall in the top of the 4th. South Bend scored three times in the 4th, and three more in the 5th.

That was plenty of run support for Caple, who wrapped up his night with five innings of one-run baseball. His ERA remains at 0.00, however, as the run was unearned. He punched out a career-high seven batters.

Having the biggest night of his career was catcher Justin Stransky, who not only caught the Caple pitching gem, but also drove in a career-high five RBI with his first professional home run crushed in the top of the 7th inning. The three-run shot was sent high over the left field corner wall, and Stransky also matched a career-best with two hits.

Seven of nine Cubs in the batting order had multi-hit games. Eight of nine had at least one hit. And all nine Cubs reached base at least once.

South Bend also allowed the bullpen to rest for the rest of the series, with just one bullpen arm being used in right-hander Alfredo Romero. Making his Midwest League debut, Romero fired four innings of piggyback shutout relief with just one hit allowed, zero walks, and five strikeouts. South Bend pitching did not walk a Chief in the game.

With the win, South Bend evens its record at 1-1 on the season heading into game three at Peoria on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:35 PM EST at Dozer Park.







Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2026

South Bend Earns Franchise Win #2500 in 13-1 Beatdown of Peoria - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.