Insurance Runs Crucial in 8-6 Cubs' Victory over Peoria

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Peoria, IL - The South Bend Cubs have once again tied this week's away series at Peoria, and with an 8-6 victory on Friday evening, the Cubs evened their season record at 2-2 to open the campaign. For the fourth straight game, South Bend scored first, and because they continued to add on to their lead, had enough to hold on and survive a Peoria last gasp in the 9th inning.

Facing Peoria righty Leonel Sequera, the Cubs quickly got after the Chiefs on Friday, picking up two runs in the top of the 1st courtesy of a two-run double from Reggie Preciado. The returning South Bend Cub from 2025 has four RBI through three games, and with two hits tonight, is 7/14 at the plate to open the season.

That gave immediate run support for right-hander Nazier Mulé. Making his 2026 debut, Mulé brought sharp stuff, striking out five batters with just one walk over four innings.

South Bend continued to add on, picking up six insurance runs over the middle innings. In the 5th, Brian Kalmer singled to start the inning, and later scored on a Kade Snell sacrifice-fly RBI. Further on in the inning, Owen Ayers smacked an RBI single, plating Justin Stransky, along with Angel Cepeda coming in on the same play thanks to a Peoria throwing error.

In the 6th, Cepeda doubled his season RBI total with a bases clearing double into the right-center field gap, giving South Bend a seven-run lead.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, Brayden Spears made his Midwest League debut, allowing a run over two innings with three strikeouts. Right-hander JP Wheat also made his High-A debut, and was the winning pitcher over two hitless and shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Peoria has consistently fought back and not gone away easy this week, and once again they made it difficult to finish in the 9th for the Cubs.

South Bend was up 8-2 heading to the 9th. Thanks to two walks, two hits, and two hit batters, Peoria hit around in the 9th, scoring four runs, and eventually had the tying run on base with the winning run at the plate. Ethan Bell entered out of the South Bend bullpen and struck out Tai Peete to end the game.

With the win, South Bend and Peoria have split the first four games of this series, with the lead on the line on Saturday evening. First pitch at Dozer Park is set for 7:05 PM EST. Left-hander Cole Reynolds will make his season debut on the mound for the Cubs.







Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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