TinCaps Game Information: April 10 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-4) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (3-2)

Friday, April 10 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 7 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (0-0, 3.0 IP, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Zane Taylor (1-0, 5.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

WALK IF OFF: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo delivered the TinCaps' first walk-off victory on Thursday. It was also the team's first win at home in 2026 and Verdugo's first hit of the campaign. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

COMEBACK 'CAPS: Thursday night's win was the first comeback win for the TinCaps. Fort Wayne had 24 come-from-behind wins in 2025 while being 14-12 in one-run finishes.

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCap pitcher MacKenzie Gore has been sharp in his first three starts of 2026 with the Texas Rangers. The left-hander struck out 25 batters across 16.1 innings and has allowed just 9 hits. He is the first Ranger in history with 25+ strikeouts and fewer than 10 hits allowed in a pitcher's first 3 starts with the team. Gore made 16 starts for Fort Wayne in 2018 and posted a 4.45 ERA in 60.2 innings of work. The southpaw started on Opening Day and was an All-Star for the Nationals in 2025. The Nationals traded Gore to the Rangers on Jan. 22, 2026, for five prospects.

KASH THAT CHECK: The highest-rated Opening Day starting pitcher in TinCaps history, No. 4 Padres prospect Kash Mayfield, makes his first start at Parkview Field tonight. The southpaw dazzled in his High-A debut last Friday at Dow Diamond. Mayfield faced just one batter over the minimum in 3 innings of work, striking out 4, and generated an inning-ending double play off the bat of No. 3 Dodgers prospect Eduardo Quintero to conclude his outing. The Padres drafted the 21-year-old 25th overall in the 2024 MLB draft out of Elk City High School in Oklahoma. Mayfield made 19 starts with Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2025 and led the Padres organization with a 13.05 K/9 among arms with at least 50 IP. In his final 14 starts with the Storm, Mayfield held a 1.96 ERA across 41.1 IP, striking out 64.

CAPS IN THE TOP 30: Entering 2026, Fort Wayne has 6 of the Padres' Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Kash Mayfield leads the crop as the No. 4 prospect, with C/1B Lamar King Jr. (No. 16), OF Alex McCoy (No. 21), and OF Kavares Tears (No. 27), the three position players. RHP Kannon Kemp (No. 19) and Jaxon Dalena (No. 30) are on the Fort Wayne Injured List.

WORTH THE WAIT: Fort Wayne right-hander Carson Montgomery returned to the mound for his first Minor League Baseball appearance in 718 days on Thursday. The 2023 11th-round pick did not disappoint, giving just 2 hits in 4.0 frames of work. The Florida State product allowed one unearned run in the first inning before retiring 10 of his last 11 and seven in a row to complete his day. His last appearance came in Single-A Lake Elsinore on April 21, 2024, before injury.

SETTING THE TABLE: Leadoff man Kasen Wells drew his Midwest League-leading 7th and 8th walks of the season on Thursday. The Graham, Texas native has reached base safely in every game so far this season and has 3-straight 2-walk showings. Wells worked 14 walks in his 31 games with the 'Caps in 2025 after being transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 1.

2026 PSM CLASSIC: Parkview Field will once again host 12 high school and college baseball games, featuring 24 local teams, this April and May as a part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic. Matchups will feature rival teams from around Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. Several PSM Baseball Classic alumni have gone on to play professionally, including Heritage's Andrew Saalfrank, who went on to pitch in the World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. One local product, Josh VanMeter, who grew up in Ossian and played for the TinCaps in 2014 and '15 on his way to Major League Baseball, helped launch the PSM Baseball Academy last year, a new premier baseball training program with upcoming camps, private lessons, and group programs. The event begins Tuesday, April 14, at 4:30 p.m. with New Haven taking on Heritage.







Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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