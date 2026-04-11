Rattlers Rebound for a Big Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers bounced back from an 11-1 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday night to hand the Bandits a 9-0 defeat on Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park. Josiah Ragsdale sparked the offense and a trio of Rattlers pitchers combined to shut out Quad Cities to two hits.

Ragsdale started the fourth inning rally to put the Rattlers (4-2) in the lead. He walked, stole second, stole third, and scored on a wild pitch. Ragsdale is 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts in the series.

Wisconsin put the game away in the fifth inning with a four-run rally. River Bandits reliever Jacob Widener, who had walked three in the fourth inning, walked the first three Rattlers he faced in the fifth. Nick Conte took over on the mound for Quad Cities (1-3). Ragsdale greeted him with a sacrifice fly and a 2-0 Wisconsin lead.

Luis Castillo followed with an RBI single. Then, Tayden Hall ripped a two-run double to right for the 5-0 lead.

Ragsdale added another run in the sixth inning with an RBI triple. He finished the game 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI, and a run scored.

Andrew Fischer made it 7-0 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. In the ninth, Luis Pe ñ a pushed another run across the plate with another sacrifice fly. Wisconsin's final run scored on an error in the ninth.

The Rattlers pitchers cruised to their second shutout of the series. Bryce Meccage started and allowed one hit with three walks and three strikeouts in four innings. Chandler Welch tossed three perfect innings with two strikeouts to earn his second win of the season. Jack Seppings got the final six outs of the game as he pitched around a double and an error in the eighth and a walk in the ninth.

For the second time in this series, the game finished with one umpire. Plate umpire Nicholas Saxton took a fastball off his mask in the top of the ninth after crossed signals between pitcher LP Langevin and catcher Ramon Ramirez. Saxton would leave the game and base umpire Brandon Ochoa changed into his gear to move behind the plate for the remainder of the game. Ochoa is umpiring this series after an injury to Tanya Millette, the plate umpire on Tuesday, who left the game after two foul balls rang off her mask early in that game.

Pe ñ a went 2-for-4 with a run, a walk, an RBI, and a stolen base on the evening.

The Timber Rattlers have taken a 3-1 series lead in the series with wins of 6-0, 9-1, and 9-0.

Game five of the series is Saturday evening at Modern Woodmen Park. The Timber Rattlers will go with Wande Torres as their starting pitcher. The River Bandits have not announced a starter for tomorrow night. Game time is 5:30pm. The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 5:10pm on News Talk 93.9FM and 1490AM WOSH and through internet audio.

R H E

WIS 000 141 102 - 9 9 1

QC 000 000 000 - 0 2 1

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

WP: Chandler Welch (2-0)

LP: Jacob Widener (0-1)

TIME: 3:10

ATTN: 942







Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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