Dayton Flyers to Battle Wright State Raiders on Wednesday, April 15 at Day Air Ballpark

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The University of Dayton baseball team will host Wright State University at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the home of the Dayton Dragons. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

This will mark the sixth straight year that the Flyers have scheduled a game at Day Air Ballpark.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults and children. Students from both the University of Dayton and Wright State will be admitted free of charge. Luxury suites are available for $350.00 (seating for 20 fans).

Go to this link to purchase tickets:

University of Dayton fans: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/buy/quickbuy?id=MTAxMQ==

Wright State fans: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/buy/quickbuy?id=MTAxNQ==

The RTA Flyer will be utilized on the evening of the game to provide free shuttles between the University of Dayton campus and Day Air Ballpark.

Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager, says previous UD games at Day Air Ballpark have been a huge success.

"This season marks the sixth straight year that the Dragons have hosted a Flyers game at Day Air Ballpark, and their games always feature a very enthusiastic atmosphere with big crowds, with our entire suite level sold out," said Murphy. "The University of Dayton game against Wright State in 2023 broke the all-time attendance record for a UD home game, a record that had been set the previous year when UD hosted Ohio State at Day Air Ballpark."







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