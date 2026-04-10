Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, April 10, 2026 l Game # 6

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (3-3) at Dayton Dragons (2-3)

RH Braylon Doughty (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Cole Schoenwetter (1-0, 6.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fourth game of a six-game series between the two clubs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 7, Lake County 4. Yerlin Confidan (2 hits, 4 RBI) and Peyton Stovall (3 hits) led a 10-hit Dayton attack as the Dragons snapped a three-game losing streak. Dayton trailed 3-0 before tying the game with a three-run fourth inning keyed by an RBI ground rule double by Ryan McCrystal and a two-run single by Confidan. The Dragons took the lead by scoring four runs in the sixth as Confidan broke the 3-3 tie with a two-run single. The Dragons stole four bases after stealing only two in their first four games combined. McCrystal and Ariel Almonte each added two hits for Dayton. On the mound, Dayton reliever Stephen Quigley was exceptional, tossing three near-perfect innings, allowing only a bunt single, and striking out four.

Hardest-hit ball by Dayton: Kien Vu: 106.9 mph (ground ball double play)

Fastest pitch by Dayton: Luke Hayden: 98.8 mph (last night, Hayden threw the 16 fastest pitches of the season to date by a Dayton hurler).

Reds Top Prospect is with the Dragons: The Dragons roster is headlined by elite prospect Alfredo Duno, the highest-rated prospect currently in the Reds farm system. Duno is listed as the #2 on the Reds prospect list by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, trailing only former Dragon Sal Stewart, a Major League player. Duno was selected as both the Most Valuable Player and Best Major League Prospect in the Single-A Florida State League in 2025 while playing for the Daytona Tortugas. Duno led the league in eight of the most important categories including home runs (18), runs batted in (81), extra base hits (52), runs (78), doubles (32), on-base percentage (.430), slugging percentage (.518), and OPS (.948). He finished second in the league in batting average (.287) and base hits (112). Duno is the top-rated prospect ever to play for the Dragons at the catcher position, surpassing future Major League stars Devin Mesoraco and Tyler Stephenson, who were Reds top-10 prospects with the Dragons but not as high on the list as Duno. Duno is the first player to play for the Dragons after winning a league MVP award the previous since Chris Valaika played with Dayton in 2007 after winning the Pioneer League MVP in '06.

2026 Player and Team Notes:

The 7 runs and 10 hits by the Dragons last night marked their highest totals the season opener on April 2 when they had 8 runs on 13 hits. They had been limited to a combined total of six runs over the three games prior to last night, all losses.

The Dragons have gone 8 for 22 (.364) with men in scoring position in the last two games after going a combined 1 for 16 in the previous two games.

The Dragons lead the Midwest League in doubles (13) and rank fourth in team batting average (.253).

Dragons opponents are batting just .222 against Dayton pitchers with 38 hits and 58 strikeouts in five games.

Alfredo Duno is tied for the MWL lead in doubles (3). He is tied for second in walks (7), 12 th in on-base percentage (.522), and 18 th in OPS (1.055).

Jacob Edwards and Stephen Quigley are two of 12 pitchers in the league who have not allowed an earned run (minimum four innings).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, April 11 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Rafe Schlesinger (1-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (0-0, 9.64)

Sunday, April 12 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Franklin Gomez (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 2.08)

Next Series: April 14-19 at Great Lakes Loons in Midland, Michigan

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.