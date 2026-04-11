Nuts Continue Pitching Dominance in 3-0 Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The leading pitching staff in the Midwest League recorded its first shutout of the season, with the Lansing Lugnuts' (4-2) Zane Taylor, Ryan Brown, Jose Dicochea and Riley Huge combining to blank the Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-5), 3-0, on Friday night at Parkview Field.

The performance lowered Lansing's team ERA to 2.18, with just 13 runs allowed in 53 2/3 innings - eight allowed on Opening Day, five allowed in the five games since.

The Lugnuts also posted a sixth consecutive errorless game. They are the last team remaining in pro ball, Major or Minor League, without an error.

The Nuts' lineup was no-hit through 5 1/3 innings... until Davis Diaz followed a Bobby Boser HBP with a double down the left field line. Devin Taylor plated Boser with a sac fly, lifting Lansing into a 1-0 sixth-inning lead.

Insurance came in the eighth. After a Justin Riemer walk, Diaz and Taylor drilled back-to-back RBI doubles for a 3-0 lead. Those three doubles - two from Diaz, one from Taylor - were Lansing's only hits in the game. They were more than adequate, thanks to the pitching.

The gem began with Taylor, who picked off Rosman Verdugo in the first inning, coaxed a double play from Jack Costello in the second, stranded a leadoff double in the third, and escaped a bases-loaded jam with a second double play from Costello in the fourth. The A's No. 19 prospect departed after 4 1/3 innings, striking out two while scattering five hits and two walks.

Brown, returning to the mound for the first time since August 8, 2024, fired 1 2/3 perfect innings with three strikeouts; Dicochea notched a pair of a strikeouts and a double play in his 1 2/3 innings; and Huge cruised through the final 1 1/3, striking out the final three batters.

Lansing has won three of the first four games of the six-game series and will go for the series win behind Kyle Robinson at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Nuts next return home from April 14-19 against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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