Loons Pitchers Strike out 15, Including the Final Seven in 3-2 Victory

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (5-2) pitching continues to outdo itself, tonight accumulating 15 strikeouts in a 3-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (3-4) on a 49-degree Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

- Davis Chastain was nails, striking out five Whitecaps in his 2.1 innings. He entered with two outs in the sixth and permitted only one base runner. His slider was seductive and the fastball pierced the corners.

- Myles Caba earned the win. He inherited a runner on third base with two outs in the fourth and punched out West Michigan leadoff hitter Woody Hadeen with a rising heater. The left-hander permitted only one walk and racked up four K's.

- Alex Makarewich struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth. He threw 16 pitches, 11 for strikes, with his fastball topping out at 97 mph.

- Great Lakes earned all three of their runs and five of their six hits in the third inning. Facing the Tigers No. 18 prospect Lucas Elissalt, the Loons hit five singles. Eduardo Quintero, Logan Wagner and Jose Meza all drove in a run. Quintero's was stopped by a diving Woody Hadeen at short, with Quintero beating out the throw. The Dodgers No. 3 prospect smoked it 106 mph.

- Logan Tabeling earned the start and added three strikeouts in his three innings. After permitting a run in third, he induced a 6-3 putout to strand two Whitecaps.

Rounding Things Out

Jose Meza singled twice in the game, his fourth multi-hit game. Meza has played six games in 2026.

Up Next

Great Lakes with a 3-1 series lead, will play an afternoon game the next two days. Tomorrow Saturday, April 11th, the Loons and Whitecaps square off. The first pitch is at 2:00 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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