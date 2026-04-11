Kernels Come from Behind Twice, Sweep Beloit in Doubleheader

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







BELOIT, Wis - A Danny De Andrade two-run single in game one and a Jacob McCombs three-run triple in game two were the game-winning hits Friday night as the Kernels came from behind twice to best Beloit 3-2 and 9-6.

In game one, two walks and a double steal put two in scoring position for the Sky Carp in the bottom of the second before a Chase Jaworsky groundout plated a run to put Beloit on top 1-0.

In the third, a walk and a hit put runners on the corners for Beloit, who used another RBI groundout to double the lead to 2-0.

The Kernels rallied back in the fifth. A Rayne Doncon walk and a Marek Houston single put runners on first and second with two outs. After a wild pitch moved them both into scoring position, a balk plated Doncon to bring the Kernels within one at 2-1.

In the top of the sixth, Cedar Rapids grabbed the lead. A Brandon Winokur walk, followed by a Jacob McCombs hit by pitch and a double steal, put runners on second and third for Danny De Andrade. For the third time this season, De Andrade posted the game-winning hit, driving in two with a two-run single to lift the Kernels on top 3-2, the score that would be the final in game one.

The Kernels got going right away in game two. Houston walked to begin the game, stole second, moved to third on a Khadim Diaw single and scored on a McCombs RBI groundout to take an early 1-0 lead.

After the Sky Carp scored a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, the Kernels opened it up in the second. Caden Kendle doubled to lead off the frame, and Luis Hernandez's walk put two runners on. Houston lifted Cedar Rapids back ahead 2-1 with an RBI single. The next batter, Diaw, singled home a run of his own to extend the lead to 3-1. After Winokur loaded the bases on a catcher's interference, a pair of wild pitches scored Houston and Diaw to grow the advantage to 5-1.

Beloit came back with three in the third. A walk and a hit put two on base for Cam Cannarella, who drove in a run with an RBI base hit. After a walk loaded the bases, a fielder's choice with an error scored two more runs to cut the Kernels deficit down to 5-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Sky Carp took their first lead. Juan Matheus replaced Starlyn Caba on first base with a fielder's choice. The next batter, Cannarella, tied the game on an RBI double, plating Matheus to make it 5-5. Then, Connor Caskenette lifted Beloit ahead with an RBI single to make it 6-5.

Down to their final three outs, Hernendez worked a walk to begin the Kernels half of the seventh. A Diaw hit by pitch and a Winokur walk loaded the bases for McCombs, who lined a three-run triple into right field to jump Cedar Rapids back in front 8-6. Kendle then scored McCombs on a single to make it 9-6.

Irvan Romero came on and slammed the door in the bottom of the seventh, striking out the side to preserve the game two win.

The victories improve Cedar Rapids to 5-2 to start the season and to 3-1 in the set in Beloit. The series continues with game five Saturday at 1:05, Eli Jones gets the start against Liomar Martinez.







Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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