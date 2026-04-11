Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short as Chiefs Can't Overcome Seven-Run Deficit

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







After trailing by seven in the sixth inning, the Chiefs rallied for four ninth inning runs, but ultimately couldn't finish the rally in an 8-6 loss to the South Bend Cubs at Dozer Park on Friday night.

With the defeat, the series is even at two games apiece entering the weekend.

South Bend sprung for two first inning runs, scoring first for the fourth straight game to open the set, courtesy of a two-out, two-RBI double by Reginald Preciado.

After threatening with base runners in the first and second, the Chiefs got on the scoreboard in the third. Trey Richardson III opened the frame with a single, and Tai Peete drove him home from first base on a double down the right field line to cut the deficit to 2-1.

After the first inning trouble, Peoria starter Leonel Sequera settled in, tossing zeros on the line score in the next three innings.

The Cubs stirred up more trouble in the top of the fifth, thanks in part to two Chiefs errors. After a Brian Kalmer single opened the inning, Miguel Villarroel committed an error on a potential double play ball to put runners on first and second. After a sacrifice bunt, an Angel Cepeda hit by pitch loaded the bases, which set up a Kade Snell sacrifice fly.

Owen Ayers followed with an opposite field, two-out single to left. An errant throw from Peete in left sailed to the backstop, allowing two runs to score, growing the South Bend advantage to 5-1.

In the sixth inning, the Cubs pressured to extend their lead, loading the bases with two outs. Cepeda capitalized and crushed a bases-clearing double to right-center field and made it 8-1.

The Chiefs responded with a run in the bottom of the frame, as Jose Suárez doubled Jalin Flores home to make it 8-2.

A highlight of the night was an odd one. Chiefs reliever Jawilme Ramírez entered for the top of the eighth and struck out Brian Kalmer to open the frame, but Kalmer reached on a dropped third strike. Ramírez proceeded to strike out the next three batters, becoming the first Chief to strike out four batters in an inning since Alex Cornwell did so on April 13, 2023.

Peoria threatened in the last of the ninth inning, trailing by six entering the frame. José Suárez pushed in Rainiel Rodriguez on a RBI single. Villarroel brought in Won-Bin Cho on another base hit. Cordoba was hit by a pitch with the bases which scored Flores to trim the score to 8-5.

Following a South Bend pitching change, Tre Richardson III grounded into a force out, scoring Suárez to slice the deficit to 8-6. Peete struck out to end the comeback effort with the potential tying run on first base.

The Chiefs finished the game 2-17 with runners in scoring position.

The Chiefs can bounce back Saturday night for the fifth game of six this week against the Cubs in Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. at Dozer Park.

Fans can purchase tickets online at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the ballpark box office for the first Postgame Fireworks night of the season, presented by Coca-Cola.

The broadcast will be live at 5:50 P.M. for the pregame show on PeoriaChiefs.com. Game action will also be featured on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live App.







Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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