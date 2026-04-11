Whitecaps Drop Close Contest to Great Lakes

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps were snakebitten by strikeouts as part of a 3-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Lucas Elissalt ran into trouble in just one inning, as Great Lakes plated three runs in the third on the strength of five hits-highlighted by consecutive RBI singles from Eduardo Quintero, Logan Wagner, and Jose Meza. Meanwhile, Whitecaps hitters managed just four hits while striking out 15 times while going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Elissalt looked strong through the first two innings, not allowing a hit while collecting three strikeouts, but the success was short-lived as the Loons struck for their three runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead. West Michigan cut the deficit to 3-1 with an RBI single from catcher Ricardo Hurtado before outfielder Patrick Lee added his first home run of the season in the following frame, trimming the Loons' lead to 3-2. While the Whitecaps bullpen held the Loons to just three baserunners the rest of the way, the bats fell quiet. West Michigan managed just one hit the remainder of the game-a Junior Tilien single-as Great Lakes relievers Myles Caba, Davis Chastain, and Alex Makarewich combined for 12 strikeouts to finish off the narrow 3-2 victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 3-4, while the Loons improve to 5-2. Elissalt (0-1) suffered his first loss of the season, allowing three runs over four innings pitched. Meanwhile, Caba (2-0) picked up his second win with two scoreless frames and four strikeouts, and Makarewich earned his first save with a scoreless ninth. Hurtado threw out Loons first baseman Jose Meza attempting to steal second base in the fifth inning, making 'Caps catchers 5-for-10 in throwing out potential base stealers this season.

UP NEXT

The 'Caps play the penultimate game of this six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday at 2:00pm. Pitcher Zach Root, the Dodgers first-round pick out of Arkansas in 2025, takes the mound for Great Lakes against 'Caps righty Rayner Castillo. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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