TinCaps Fall in Friday Night Pitcher's Duel

Published on April 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't best the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) in Friday night's 3-0 loss at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne (2-5) got another impressive start from Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect). The left-hander delivered four no-hit innings and punched out four batters in his first outing at Parkview Field. Mayfield has not allowed a hit across seven scoreless frames of work at the High-A level. Fellow southpaw Braian Salazar struck out four in two innings but picked up the loss.

Designated hitter Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) collected his second multi-hit game of the series with a pair of base hits, including a single at 114 mph off the bat. Left fielder Jake Cunningham doubled in the third inning for his first Fort Wayne hit. He followed that up with a leadoff base hit in the fifth frame.

Lansing (4-2) pitched their first shutout of the season behind starter Zane Taylor (No. 19 Athletics prospect). The right-hander allowed five hits and struck out a pair in 4 1/3 innings. Catcher Davis Diaz reached base in three of his four trips to the plate, which included two doubles. Left fielder Devin Taylor (No. 8 Athletics prospect) broke a scoreless tie in the sixth, scoring third baseman Bobby Boser on a sac fly to right field.

A pair of RBI two-baggers from Diaz and Taylor in the eighth gave the Lugnuts a three-run cushion that Fort Wayne couldn't come back from.

Next Game: Saturday, April 11 vs. Lansing (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Kyle Robinson

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2026

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