'Caps Fall to Captains, 7-1

Published on April 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps took an early lead but couldn't build on it, as Lake County Captains pitchers stifled the 'Caps offense in a 7-1 loss Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps catcher Ricardo Hurtado delivered a solo home run in the first inning - his second of the season - but the offense finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, left ten runners on base, and struck out 15 times in the loss.

After Hurtado's home run in the bottom of the first, Lake County scattered single runs across the second, third, and fourth innings - highlighted by a double from outfielder Jaison Chourio and a solo homer from Maick Collado - to take a 3-1 lead. Captains starting pitcher Braylon Doughty settled in after allowing a run in the first, registering eight strikeouts while holding the Whitecaps to just four baserunners the rest of the way, maintaining the lead. Lake County added to its advantage with an RBI double from infielder Dean Curley before delivering the final blow in the ninth - a three-run home run from designated hitter Ryan Cesarini. Captains closer Kendeglys Virguez then slammed the door with a scoreless ninth inning to cap off the 7-1 win.

The Whitecaps fall to 11-7, while the Captains improve to 9-9. Whitecaps starting pitcher Lucas Elissalt (0-2) suffered his second loss, allowing three runs over 4.1 innings of work. Doughty (1-1) secured his first win of the year, giving up just one run over five innings while striking out eight. Despite dropping two of three games in the series, the 'Caps still sit in first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division, holding a half-game lead over the Great Lakes Loons. Hurtado and infielder Juan Hernandez each collected a pair of hits for the 'Caps in a losing cause.

UP NEXT

The fourth game of six between the Whitecaps and Captains is set for Friday night at 6:35pm. Rafe Schlesinger gets the start on the mound for the Captains against Whitecaps righty Rayner Castillo. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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