Dorchies Earns First Pro Win in Rattlers Victory

Published on April 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers received a strong start from Ethan Dorchies last night and promising news about Luis Pe ñ a this morning. The Rattlers defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 9-3 at Parkview Field on Wednesday in a game that ended in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a medical emergency involving Pe ñ a.

"Luis Peña overheated and passed out in the dugout during last night's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game in Fort Wayne," said Milwaukee Brewers President - Baseball Operations and General Manager Matt Arnold. "He was transported to the hospital and treated with an IV. He is doing well, according to our medical staff, though it is a situation we will continue to monitor."

Pe ñ a had been removed from the game before the bottom of the eighth and was in the third base dugout watching the game when the medical event occurred. The game was ruled a completed contest after a discussion by both coaching staffs, front office personnel of the TinCaps, and Minor League Baseball officials.

Fort Wayne (6-11) took advantage of a throwing error by Andrew Fischer to put Zach Evans at second with one out in the top of the first. The TinCaps moved Evans to third on a grounder to the right side of the infield. Alex McCoy drove home Evans with a single for a 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin (10-5) responded in the top of the second by sending nine men to the plate and scoring four runs. Marco Dinges walked and Josh Adamczewski singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Daniel Dickinson tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left to score Dinges.

Josiah Ragsdale worked a walk on a full count to bring Tayden Hall to the plate. Hall knocked in both Adamczewski and Ragsdale with double to left-center. Later in the inning, Pe ñ a moved his hitting streak to eleven games with an RBI single to put Wisconsin up 4-1.

Carlos Rodriguez cracked a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning for the TinCaps.

The Rattlers again responded to the Fort Wayne run with more offense in their next turn at bat. Dinges reached on an error and Adamczewski walked to start the inning. They both moved up on a groundout. A wild pitch on strike three to Dickinson let Dinges score. Ragsdale followed with an RBI double to drive Adamczewski home.

Dinges started another rally when he led off the fifth inning with an infield single. Eric Bitonti singled with one out and an error on the play allowed Dinges to score. Juan Baez knocked in Bitonti from third with a sacrifice fly later in the frame for an 8-2 lead. Hall was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning for Wisconsin's last run.

Dorchies, the Wisconsin starting pitcher was outstanding after the home run by Rodrgiuez. He retired the final eleven batters he faced in the game before turning the game over to the bullpen after five innings. Dorchies allowed two runs - one earned - on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Dorchies earned his first professional win with his performance on Wednesday.

The TinCaps scored a two-out run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Dylan Grego.

Bitonti is on a fourteen-game on-base streak after last night. Adamczewski and Dinges both scored three runs for Wisconsin.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Parkview Field. Wande Torres (0-0, 6.00) is set to start for the Timber Rattlers. Fort Wayne has named Carson Montgomery (0-0, 2.25) as their starter. Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast can be heard on News Talk 93.9 and 1490AM WOSH and internet audio starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 5:45pm. The broadcast is also available on Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 042 020 10x - 9 10 1

FW 110 000 10x - 3 6 2

FINAL - 8 INNINGS

HOME RUN: FW:

Carlos Rodriguez (1st, 0 on in 2nd inning off Ethan Dorchies, 1 out)

WP: Ethan Dorchies (1-2)

LP: Isaiah Lowe (0-2)

TIME: 2:34 (:45 Delay)

ATTN: 2,251







Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.