Severe Weather Forecast Forces Timber Rattlers to Postpone Friday's Game

Published on April 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The spell of severe weather forecasts in Northeastern Wisconsin remains unbroken. Incoming thunderstorms are predicted to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and potential hail to the area this evening. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers - with fan and player safety in mind - have postponed Friday's game with the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field. The teams will continue their Midwest League series on Saturday afternoon with a single nine-inning game scheduled to begin at 1:10pm.

Friday's game will be made up at a later date.

Saturday is Princess Day at the ballpark. There is a pregame tea party in the Fox Club from 11:30am to 12:45pm with a host of royal guests for your princess to meet and the game with tickets are available at this link. Fans who cannot attend the Tea Party will be able to meet the storybook princesses in the Fox Club Saturday's game starts.

The first bobblehead giveaway of the season has a noble theme on Saturday, too. Prince Fang bobbleheads presented by Dairy Queen will be given to the first 1,000 fans into the stadium. After the game, all children ages twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

The Neuroscience Group Field parking lot will open at 10:30am with the gates to the stadium opening at 11:30am on Saturday.

Fans with tickets for the April 17 game may exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another regular season home game during 2026 at this link. The exact seat location might not be available, but the Timber Rattlers will do their best to a get a seat that is close and comparable to the original ticket. You do not have to attend the re-scheduled game and can choose any game for the rest of this regular season.

Ticket packages for full season and mini plans for the 2026 season are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2026

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