Kernels Offense Not Enough, Peoria Bests Cedar Rapids 12-10

Published on April 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







PEORIA, ILL - Cedar Rapids crushed three home runs, part of 11 hits, leading to 10 runs, but it was not enough Thursday night in a 12-10 loss in Peoria.

The Kernels opened the scoring early. The second batter of the game, Eduardo Tait, belted a home run to center to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

But that was the Kernels' lone lead of the night. In the bottom of the first, a walk put a runner on for Ian Petrutz, who lasered a home run to right to put the Chiefs in front 2-1. The next batter, Jalin Flores, was hit by a pitch and came home to score two batters later on a fielder's choice to make it 3-1.

Peoria extended its lead in the second. A walk and a single put two on for Flores, who scored a run with an RBI double before scoring himself on a Josh Kross RBI base hit to extend the advantage to 5-1.

The Kernels got a run back in the third. Singles from Jaime Ferrer and Marek Houston put two runners on for Tait, who drove in another run on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Chiefs got that run back in the bottom of the inning. Anyelo Encarnación singled to begin the frame and scored three batters later on a Sammy Hernandez RBI double to make it 6-2.

In the top of the fifth, a Ferrer hit by a pitch and a Houston single put two on for Tait, who plated two more with a two-run double to bring Cedar Rapids within two at 6-4.

In the bottom of the inning, doubles by Miguel Villaroel and Hernandez combined for a run to extend the Chiefs' lead back to 7-4.

The Kernels got within a run in the sixth. Danny De Andrade singled two batters before Caden Kendle, who smashed a two-run home run to left to pull the score to 7-6.

That was the closest the Kernels would get. The Chiefs struck for five runs in the bottom of the inning. A pair of hits put two on to begin the frame, and a Kross RBI single made it 8-6. With two still on, Villarroel drove in both with a two-run double. The next batter, Jose Cordoba, launched a two-run home run to make the Peoria edge 12-6.

In the bottom of the seventh. Yehizon Sanchez pitched an immaculate inning, striking out the side on just eight pitches with a pitch clock violation.

The Kernels built on the momentum in the top of the eighth. An error and a walk put two on for Kendle, who plated a pair with a two-run single. The next batter, Miguel Briceno, blasted a two-run home run to left to make it 12-10.

But Cedar Rapids did not get any closer. The Kernels went down in order in the top of the ninth, and the Chiefs held on for the 12-10 win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 7-11 on the season and to 0-3 to begin the series in Peoria. The series with the Chiefs continues Friday with Nolan Santos making the start on the mound opposite Blake Aita.







Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2026

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