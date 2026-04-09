Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 14-19

Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field on April 14 to begin a six-game series with the Peoria Chiefs. The action off the field includes two College Nights, a Princess Day, and a Dash for Cash with a fun giveaway.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance; College Night #1: The first Bang for Your Buck Night of 2026 is the first game of this series. Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers will be available for $2. Additionally, college students, staff, and faculty may purchase a reserved bleacher ticket for $4 with a current ID. Order College Night tickets in advance at this link.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 at 12:10pm; Jackie Robinson Day; Silver Foxes Deal presented by Network Health: Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day on the 79th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier. Celebrate by coming out to the ballpark for an afternoon of baseball. If you are 55 or older, Network Health and the Timber Rattlers have a deal for you to come out to the ballpark for this afternoon contest. For just $28, you will receive a box seat ticket, a brat or hot dog, a beverage, and a baseball hat. That sounds like an affordable, fun day at the ballpark! This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16 at 6:40pm - Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company; College Night #2: Everyone can enjoy Brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3. All craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company. The $4 reserved bleacher ticket offer is available to college students, staff, and faculty with a current ID for the second College Night of the series. Order College Night tickets in advance at this link.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17 at 6:40pm; Prospect Mini-Poster Giveaway presented by Blue Print Service Company; Discounted Ticket Night courtesy of Johnson Financial Group; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: We are bringing back the Opening Night giveaway due to the weather issues of early April. Be one of the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark for this game to receive a special mini-poster of Milwaukee Brewers prospects from Blue Print Service Company. Discounted Ticket Night is made possible by Johnson Financial Group and features $2.50 reserved bleacher and grass berm tickets available to all fans. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the game.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18 at 1:10pm; Princess Day; Prince Fang Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Dairy Queen; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: By Royal Decree, your princess is invited to attend Princess Day at Neuroscience Group Field. Tickets for a pregame tea party in the Fox Club from 11:30am to 12:45pm with a host of royal guests for your princess to meet and the game are available at this link. The first bobblehead giveaway of the season has a noble theme, too. Prince Fang bobbleheads presented by Dairy Queen will be given to the first 1,000 fans into the stadium. After the game, all children ages twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19 at 1:10pm; Hooded T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Creative Imprint; Dash for Cash with Prospera Credit Union; Brewers Sunday; Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: The first 1,000 fans who attend this game will receive a hooded Timber Rattlers t-shirt from Creative Imprint. Fans will be allowed on the field from noon to 12:30 pm for Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen. The exciting Dash for Cash fundraiser for area schools is presented by Prospera Credit Union and will be held prior to the game. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2026 Brewers Sunday jerseys. This year's look is based on a classic Milwaukee jersey of the past. After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.