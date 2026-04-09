PNC Bank Launches "PNC Empowering Saves for LOGAN" Campaign with South Bend Cubs to Support LOGAN Community Resources

Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs today announced the launch of "PNC Empowering Saves for LOGAN," a season-long charitable campaign sponsored by PNC Bank to benefit LOGAN Community Resources, a South Bend-based organization supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As the campaign sponsor, PNC Bank will donate $100 for every save recorded by the South Bend Cubs during the 2026 season, generating funding while raising awareness for LOGAN's mission to help individuals achieve their highest potential and lead meaningful, fulfilling lives. The initiative builds on PNC's longstanding commitment to community impact and purpose-driven partnerships, as well as its ongoing relationship with the Cubs.

"Empowering Saves connects our fans, players, and the community with a shared purpose that truly matters," said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president for Northern Indiana. "When we can use our partnership platform to increase visibility and resources for organizations like LOGAN, it's a home run for everyone involved."

The South Bend Cubs will activate the campaign throughout the 2026 season, engaging fans and players in support of LOGAN's work. Each save recorded by the Cubs' bullpen will directly translate into a contribution from PNC Bank.

"We're proud to collaborate with PNC on this meaningful initiative," said Joe Hart, South Bend Cubs Team president. "Empowering Saves gives our players and fans an opportunity to be part of something bigger than the game, and we're excited to see the impact it will have in our community."

Last season, the Cubs recorded 25 saves, providing a strong baseline for this year's fundraising.

"Every dollar raised through PNC Empowering Saves for LOGAN helps create real opportunities for the people we serve," said Adria Minniear, chief philanthropy officer, LOGAN. This support means individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can access services that promote independence - from job training and employment support to therapy services, wellness programs and inclusive experiences that help them thrive. We're grateful to PNC Bank and the South Bend Cubs for investing in people and building a more inclusive community across Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan."

Through PNC Empowering Saves for LOGAN, PNC Bank and the Cubs aim to advance awareness of the services and impact provided by LOGAN, while reinforcing its broader commitment to economic opportunity, inclusion, and community strength across Northern Indiana.

"We're excited for the extra motivation this brings to the bullpen this season. Knowing that every save makes a difference for people in our community gives our players something even bigger to play for," added Hart.







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