Upcoming South Bend Cubs Promotions - April 14-19

Published on April 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Beginning on Tuesday, April 14, the South Bend Cubs will host their first six-game series of the 2026 season at Four Winds Field. With comfortable temperatures in the forecast all week and the Beloit Sky Carp, the 2025 West Division second-half champion, in town, a full slate of fun at the ballpark awaits.

NEW FOOD OPTIONS

The Cubs have added new regular menu items including the return of the pork tenderloin sandwich, available at Flash Point Grille on both the first-base and third-base sides. Franx Cart, a new grill cart located next to the left-field gate, will serve jumbo hot dogs, Chicago Dogs, BBQ bacon dogs, Opponent Dogs, bratwursts, and Italian sausages. At the Cubs Cantina on the third-base side concourse, chicken or cheese quesadillas.

Specific to the upcoming week's series, the Beloit Brat will be available at Franx for $8. The opponent dog will contain a grilled bratwurst, beer cheese, and caramelized onions. For the opponent cocktail, all concourse bars will offer the Sky Carp Screwdriver for $12.50. This 16-oz. drink will feature vodka, orange juice, and orange garnish.

UPCOMING GAMES

Please note that gates now open 95 minutes before first pitch on weekends.

Tuesday, April 14 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game and adults 21+ can enjoy half off White Claw Seltzers. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Wednesday, April 15 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 6:00 PM.

South Bend Cubs Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans 18 and older through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs Hat. Presented By Four Winds Casinos.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans that are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half priced glasses of wine or wine slushies. Does not include sangria.

Thursday, April 16 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $3 fountain sodas (24 oz.) and domestic draft beer (16 oz.) all game long. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Friday, April 17 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Team Read Day: The South Bend Cubs welcome area schools who participated in Stu & Ivy's Team Read program. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WSBT, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Burger King, Campbell Ford, and Zolman's Best One Tire & Auto Care.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93.

Saturday, April 18 (4:05 PM)

Gates open at 2:30 PM.

Autism Awareness Day: April is Autism Acceptance Month. Join us as we promote awareness, kindness, and understanding for those living with autism. Presented by Horizon Behavioral Autism Center.

Team Read Day: The South Bend Cubs welcome area schools who participated in Stu & Ivy's Team Read program. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WSBT, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Burger King, Campbell Ford, and Zolman's Best One Tire & Auto Care.

Spin to Win Saturday: On select Saturdays, nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented by Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Sunday, April 19 (2:05 PM)

Gates open at 12:30 PM.

All-American Girls Professional Baseball Day: Join us as we recognize the trailblazers of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball league and also celebrate the women in sports that continue to break barriers.

Stu and Ivy Fleece Blanket Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Stu and Ivy Fleece Blanket. Presented by Pyrotecnico.

Sunday Funday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented by ABC-57 and B100. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:35 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.

Team Read Day: The South Bend Cubs welcome area schools who participated in Stu & Ivy's Team Read program. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WSBT, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Burger King, Campbell Ford, and Zolman's Best One Tire & Auto Care.







Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2026

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