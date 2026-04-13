MWL-Leading Hitter Diaz Named Player of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Ind. - Lansing Lugnuts catcher/third baseman Davis Diaz was named the Midwest League's first Player of the Week of 2026, honoring a sizzling five-game performance at Fort Wayne.

Diaz, 23, caught two TinCaps stealing in the Tuesday opener and went 2-for-4; singled and walked on Wednesday; doubled twice and drew a walk on Friday; went 4-for-5 with an HBP, three runs and three RBIs on Saturday; and singled, doubled and drew two walks on Sunday.

In total, the 2024 eighth-rounder from Vanderbilt batted .611/.696/.833, going 11-for-18 with four doubles, four RBIs, four walks and an HBP, reaching base 16 times and scoring nine runs in five games. The heroics helped the Lugnuts win four of the six games, their first ever six-game series win at Fort Wayne.

Diaz leads the Midwest League in runs scored (10) and batting average (.524), ranks second in OBP (.643), and third in slugging ((.714) and OPS (1.357).

The Lugnuts (5-3) open a six-game homestand Tuesday against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2026

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