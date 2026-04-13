South Bend Cubs RHP Brooks Caple Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - South Bend Cubs right-handed pitcher Brooks Caple (Cay-Pull) was selected as 'Midwest League Pitcher of the Week' after posting a career-high seven strikeouts in his 2026 season debut on the road this past Wednesday against the Peoria Chiefs.

Caple pitched five innings of one-run baseball versus the Chiefs last week, with the lone run being unearned. Along with his career-best seven K's, Caple did not walk a batter, and gave up one hit. With Caple's dominance, South Bend won that night's game 13-1. Right-hander Alfredo Romero tossed the next four innings of scoreless action out of the Cubs bullpen, with zero walks and four strikeouts.

Caple was one of the 19 total returning players on the South Bend Cubs opening day roster. Last season, the righty started 14 games for the Cubs, striking out 44 batters in 63.1 innings.

Caple and the South Bend Cubs will open up a six-game series at Four Winds Field on Tuesday night against the Beloit Sky Carp. After a series victory in Peoria and a 4-2 start to the season, South Bend will look to stay hot in their return to Downtown South Bend. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 7:05 PM EST. Gates open at 6:00 PM EST.







Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2026

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