Loons Win Third Straight, Five Batters Drive in Runs in 9-4 Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (6-2) got contributions everywhere in a 9-4 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (3-5) to take the series and their third straight game, today's on a 57-degree Saturday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

- Logan Wagner led the way with three hits. He blasted a solo home run 386 feet to deep right field in the ninth inning. Wagner is the first Midwest Leaguer to three home runs in 2026.

- Jose Meza had another multi-hit game, his fifth this season. The 22-year-old delivered the Loons their first run with an RBI single in the top of the first and an RBI groundout added one in a four-run third inning. In the third, Victor Rodrigues rocked a two-run single. He came up with bases loaded after Eduardo Quintero escaped a rundown in between third base and home plate the play prior.

- The top of the third inning started with a solo home run by Jose Izarra. The Venezuelan born Izarra, who missed 2025 due to injury, gained his first homer since July 13th, 2024, then as a member of the Double-A Tulsa Drillers.

- The Loons bullpen was vital this afternoon. Dilan Figueredo was dynamite, going 3.1 innings and earned the 10 outs efficiently. The right-hander needed just 32 pitches.

- West Michigan had opportunities late in the contest but went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Left-handers Cody Morse and Justin Chambers each allowed a homer, but both bounced back and did not permit further damage, combining for four innings.

- Reynaldo Yean, who reached 103 mph on his fastball for a second straight appearance, walked the bases loaded in the ninth but finished the game with a strikeout of Garrett Pennington.

Rounding Things Out

Cameron Decker drove in two with a double in the fifth inning. The two-bagger plated Jose Meza who also reached on a double. Meza paces the Midwest League with 12 hits, the fifth-inning double is his first extra base hit of 2026.

Up Next

Great Lakes looks for their fourth consecutive victory. The series finale between the Loons and Whitecaps is tomorrow Sunday, April 12th. The first pitch is at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2026

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