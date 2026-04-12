Ayers Homer Pushes Cubs Past Chiefs in Ninth

Published on April 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Chiefs led by one entering the top of the ninth inning, but Owen Ayers' two-run, go-ahead home run boosted South Bend over Peoria 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park.

With the defeat, the Chiefs drop the series four games to two.

In the first inning, South Bend scored first for the fifth time this week with a Leonel Espinoza single, driving in Kane Kepley for a 1-0 Cubs advantage. This was the lone run allowed by Peoria starting pitcher Nate Dohm who threw the first two frames, allowing two hits, no walks and struck out three batters.

Chiefs reliever Jack Findlay held serve with a scoreless third inning, including two strikeouts.

Yhoiker Fajardo entered the game in the fourth inning for Peoria. The 19-year-old allowed his first home run since August 5, 2024 to Matt Halbach, a solo blast, which made it 2-0 Cubs.

Two batters later, Cameron Sisneros drove in Reginald Preciado on an RBI single - an unearned run after Preciado reached on an error on shortstop Jesús Báez - to make it 3-0 Cubs.

South Bend starter Koen Moreno pitched four scoreless innings after the right-hander didn't finish the first inning in his season-opening start on Tuesday in Peoria's 10-1 win.

Kenten Egbert took over on the bump in the fifth inning for South Bend. Cade McGee began the rally for Peoria with a leadoff single. José Suárez doubled to put runners on second and third. Miguel Villarroel grounded a base hit through the right side of the infield, to score McGee and move Suárez to third base to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Tai Peete came up next and crushed an opposite field three-run shot to left field, plating Suárez and Villarroel to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game, 4-3.

Fajardo wrapped his relief outing with six strikeouts in three innings.

South Bend pressured in the late stages, but stranded runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh and eighth.

The Chiefs' one-run advantage carried into the top of the ninth inning. Jason Savacool took over to try and earn his second save of the week. Espinoza hit a one-out double to the left field wall which brought Ayers to the plate.

Ayers blasted a two-run, line drive home run to right field to put the Cubs ahead 5-4.

In the last of the ninth, Won-Bin Cho walked, but McGee rolled into a double play. Marino Santy earned the win for the Cubs, throwing the final three innings of the game.

The Chiefs, now 3-6, travel north for a six-game visit with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Brewers High-A affiliate, starting Tuesday.

Fans can listen to the hometown call on PeoriaChiefs.com all week long. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:40 P.M.

The Chiefs return to Dozer Park to begin a six-game series with Cedar Rapids on April 21. Tickets are available for purchase at PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.







Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

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