TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: April 14 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on April 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Effective Tuesday, April 14, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 29 players, 4 on injured list):

- Right-handed pitcher Tucker Musgrove transferred from Arizona Complex League Padres (No. 23)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-6) @ Lake County Captains (4-5)

Tuesday, April 14 | Classic Auto Group Park | 6:35 PM | Game 10 of 132

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-0, 4.0 IP, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Justin Campbell (0-0, 4.1 IP, 2.28 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM &

TinCaps.com/Listen

BATTLE OF THE CAPS - VOLUME I: Tuesday marks the first of 24 battles between Fort Wayne and Lake County this season. The TinCaps face the Captains more in 2026 than any other team in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne finished 7-8 against Lake County in 2025, with a 4-5 record at Classic Auto Group Park.

AN OLD FRIEND BACK AT THE HELM: Manager Jonathan Mathews returns for his third stint in Fort Wayne and second as manager. The 54-year-old acted as the 'Caps manager in 2023, bringing Fort Wayne to the postseason behind a second-half Midwest League East Division title. Mathews' first stint in Fort Wayne spanned from 2018-2021 as the team's hitting coach. He spent the past two years as the Padres Minor League Hitting Coordinator.

MIRALLES MAGIC: 'Caps right-hander Maikel Miralles got the ball for last Tuesday's home opener and didn't disappoint. The 21-year-old struck out a career-high 9 batters in his first start of 2026, tying Ethan Elliott's performance on May 4, 2021, for the most in a home opener in 'Caps history. Fort Wayne's 16 total strikeouts also tied a TinCaps record for most punchouts as a team in a home opener. The Venezuelan allowed just 1 hit in 4.0 frames of work. In his 3 career starts with Fort Wayne, Miralles has a 1.62 ERA across 16.2 innings.

2026 PSM CLASSIC: Parkview Field will once again host 12 high school and college baseball games, featuring 24 local teams, this April and May as a part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic. Matchups will feature rival teams from around Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. Several PSM Baseball Classic alumni have gone on to play professionally, including Heritage's Andrew Saalfrank, who went on to pitch in the World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. One local product, Josh VanMeter, who grew up in Ossian and played for the TinCaps in 2014 and '15 on his way to Major League Baseball, helped launch the PSM Baseball Academy last year, a new premier baseball training program with upcoming camps, private lessons, and group programs. The event begins today at 4:30 p.m., with New Haven taking on Heritage.

MCCOY FINDING THE BARREL: Fort Wayne outfielder Alex McCoy has launched a home run in each of the last 2 games. 5 of McCoy's 8 hits to begin the season have gone for extra bases, and he has a knock in his last 5 games. In the stretch, the outfielder is hitting .350 (7-for-20). McCoy has 9 balls in play this season that have registered north of 104 mph off the bat, including a 119.5 mph groundout on Sunday against Lansing that would have been the hardest hit ball at the big league level so far in 2026.

SETTING THE TABLE: Leadoff man Kasen Wells reached base in 3 of his 5 plate appearances Saturday, keeping his on-base streak alive at 8 games and moving his OBP to .455 (13th in MWL). Wells worked 14 walks in his 31 games with the 'Caps in 2025 after being transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 1.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: After starting his tenure in Fort Wayne going 0-for-8, outfielder Jake Cunningham has collected 5 hits in his last 3 games. His 443-foot blast to lead off the fifth inning on Saturday was the first home run at Parkview Field this season. Cunningham has appeared at the High-A level in parts of the last 3 seasons, having played in 96 games the last 2 years in the South Atlantic League with the Aberdeen IronBirds.

JACK IS BACK: TinCap first baseman Jack Costello has homered in each series so far this season. The Fort Wayne returner left the yard on Sunday against Lansing, giving him a hit in 3 of his last 4 showings. Costello finished 2025 with 10 home runs with the Caps to pair with his 18 doubles and 46 RBI. His 7 HR since Opening Day 2025 against left-handed pitchers lead the Midwest League.







Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.