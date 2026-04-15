Caple Cruises Again, Cubs Defeat Beloit 5-1 in Home Opener

Published on April 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (5-2) won their 2026 home opener against the Beloit Sky Carp (4-5) by a 5-1 score on Tuesday evening at Four Winds Field. Starting pitcher Brooks Caple led the way for South Bend, posting a career high in strikeouts for a second consecutive start. The Cubs, who allowed only two hits against Beloit, have now won four consecutive games.

Right-hander Brooks Caple set the tone for the Cubs, retiring each of the first 15 hitters he faced. The reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week struck out eight of them - six swinging. His batterymate, catcher Owen Ayers, gave South Bend the lead in the bottom of the first inning in his first at-bat at Four Winds Field. Using the southwest wind to his advantage, Ayers launched a two-run home run to right-center field, his second long ball in as many games.

Caple kept rolling into the middle innings, punching out the side in the fifth frame. He'd have to depart in the sixth as Beloit put a run on the board, finishing with nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings of one-run work. Right-hander Grayson Moore relieved Caple and maintained the lead, striking out a man with the tying run at third base.

From there, the Cubs only widened their advantage, operating against the Beloit bullpen. Sky Carp starting pitcher Carson Laws covered the first four innings, settling in after the Ayers home run before handing the rock over to lefty Brayan Mendoza, who finished the game. The Cubs first struck against Mendoza in the sixth, as right fielder Kade Snell and third baseman Matt Halbach each singled and came around to score. They found another run in the seventh, as Halbach turned an Ayers double into a 5-1 lead with a sacrifice fly.

Just like he did in Caple's first start last Wednesday in Peoria, right-hander Alfredo Romero wrapped up the game Tuesday for the Cubs. In his Four Wins Field debut, Romero earned the save, tossing three hitless innings with a trio of strikeouts.

The Cubs and Sky Carp will meet again at 7:05 PM on Wednesday, April 15. South Bend right-hander Kevin Valdez is scheduled to pitch against Beloit lefty Dameivi Tineo.







Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2026

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