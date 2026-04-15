Chiefs, Timber Rattlers Series Opener Postponed Tuesday

Published on April 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The scheduled game between the Chiefs and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday, April 14 at Neuroscience Group Field has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather in Wisconsin.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 15, with first pitch of game one set for 12:10 pm. Game two will follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven inning contests.

Fans can tune into the hometown call for free online at PeoriaChiefs.com and can stream the game (Wisconsin broadcast) on the Bally Sports Live app or MiLB.tv.







Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2026

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