Timber Rattlers Postpone Tuesday's Game Due to Severe Weather

Published on April 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Another unfavorable weather forecast of severe thunderstorms that are set to hit the Fox Valley area has forced the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to postpone Tuesday night's game with the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field. The teams will now open their Midwest League series on Wednesday afternoon as part of a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled to begin at 12:10pm.

A minor league doubleheader consists of two seven-inning games. The first game will be played to its conclusion. There will be a minimum break of 30 minutes from the end of game one to the start of the nightcap.

The Neuroscience Group Field parking lot will open at 9:30am with the gates to the stadium opening at 10:00am.

On Wednesday, baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day on the 79th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier. If you are 55 or older, Network Health and the Timber Rattlers have a deal for you to come out to the ballpark for this afternoon twinbill. For just $28, you will receive a box seat ticket, a brat or hot dog, a beverage, and a baseball hat. That sounds like an affordable, fun day at the ballpark! This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

Fans with tickets for the April 14 game may exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another regular season home game during 2026 at this link. The exact seat location might not be available, but the Timber Rattlers will do their best to a get a seat that is close and comparable to the original ticket. You do not have to attend the re-scheduled game and can choose any game for the rest of this regular season.

Ticket packages for full season and mini plans for the 2026 season are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2026

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