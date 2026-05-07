Fort Wayne Extends Win Streak to Six in Game 1; Drop Game 2 of Twin Bill

Published on May 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind - The Fort Wayne TinCaps tossed their second shutout of the season in their 5-0 win in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate).

Right-handed pitcher Matt Watson dazzled in his first professional start for Fort Wayne (13-15). The 24-year-old allowed two hits in his four scoreless innings while he kept his pitch count to 48. Fellow righty Isaiah Lowe fired three no-hit innings and picked up the win in relief.

Fort Wayne started the scoring in the second with a pair of two out hits. Zach Evans laced a double to left field that scored Carlos Rodriguez, then Kavares Tears (No. 27 Padres prospect) drove Evans home on his base knock one batter later. Evans launched his first High-A home run in the fourth inning, and Rosman Verdugo followed suit with his fifth of the season, a solo blast in the fifth.

Beloit (12-15) got five innings from starting pitcher Carson Laws. The right-hander surrendered all five runs on five hits while he fired 88 pitches in his longest start of the season.

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FORT WAYNE, Ind - The Fort Wayne TinCaps had their win streak halted at six games in the 4-2 loss in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate).

Right fielder Jake Cunningham drove in the lone runs for Fort Wayne (13-16). The first-year TinCap picked up his 17th and 18th RBI with a two-run, two-out single in the third. Cunningham leads the team in seven offensive statistical categories through the first 29 games of the season.

Left-hander Braian Salazar hurled 1 Ã¢..." scoreless frames out of the bullpen for Fort Wayne. The southpaw allowed one hit and has given up two runs in his last five showings, which have spanned 8 Ã¢..." innings.

Beloit (13-15) center fielder Colby Shade reached base in all three plate appearances and scored three of the four Sky Carp runs. Shade drove in the first run of the game with a two-out RBI double in the second. He later added an infield single in the fourth, giving him his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

Next Game: Thursday, May 7 vs. Beloit (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery

- Sky Carp Probable Starter: LHP Eliazar Dishmey

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Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2026

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