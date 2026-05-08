Montgomery Stays Sharp as TinCaps Win 3-1

Published on May 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps took home game three of its series against the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate), 3-1 on Thursday night.

TinCaps (14-16) starter Carson Montgomery struck out a season-high five batters across his second consecutive scoreless outing. The 2023 11th-round pick has not allowed a run in his last 12 innings pitched after five scoreless innings on Thursday. His season ERA lowered to 1.64.

Beloit (13-16) broke open the scoreless tie, bringing in a run with a wild pitch in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the frame, outfielder Kavares Tears (No. 27 Padres prospect) tied it up with an RBI double to right field, scoring Rosman Verdugo.

Two innings later, third baseman Zach Evans gave the 'Caps their first lead of the night with a two-run single to center field. All six of the 23-year-old's runs batted in this season have come in the last week of play.

Fort Wayne right-hander Kleiber Olmedo grabbed his third win of the season. The La Guaria, Venezuala native notched two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth inning. The TinCaps tossed out six total pitchers on the evening as Igor Gil, Olmedo, and Clay Edmondson did not allow a run or a hit across the final 2 innings of the contest. Edmonson is a perfect six-for-six in save opportunities this season, leading the Midwest League. The UNC Asheville product has allowed one run in 11 innings pitched (0.69 ERA).

Beloit got five scoreless innings from right-hander Eliazar Dishmey. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native allowed two hits and notched five strikeouts.

The win for Fort Wayne marked its seventh over its last eight games. After not winning its first four series of the season, the 'Caps have a chance to take at least a share of its second straight on Friday.

Next Game: Friday, May 8th vs. Beloit (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect)

Sky Carp Probable Starter: LHP Nate Payne (No. 24 Marlins prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB+ | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Listen







Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.