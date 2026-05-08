TinCaps Game Information: May 8 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-16) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (13-16)

Friday, May 8 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 31 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (1-1, 19.2 IP, 2.29 ERA) vs. LHP Nate Payne (0-1, 5.0 IP, 7.20 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

PRO WRESTLING NIGHT: Tonight is Pro Wrestling Night at Parkview Field, featuring an appearance from Ted DiBiase, better known as the Million Dollar Man. DiBiase was the first inductee of the Class of 2010 to the WWE Hall of Fame, and currently works as an ambassador for WWE's Legends program. Along with being a Hall of Famer, DiBiase was the first WWF North American Heavyweight Champion and a three-time WWF Tag Team Champion.

#260TOTHESHOW: 2023 TinCap left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling will make his major league debut, starting for the Miami Marlins today. The 39th overall pick in 2022 made 7 starts for Fort Wayne, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.34 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 34.2 IP. Snelling is set to become the 237th former player in Fort Wayne franchise history to make their MLB debut, and the second this season. The Marlins acquired Snelling on July 24, 2024, via trade. He is the third former TinCap from the deal to make his MLB debut, including Graham Pauley and Adam Mazur.

GOING ON A RUN: Following last night's win, the TinCaps are victorious in 7 of their last 8 games. Winning the first game in Wednesday's doubleheader gave Fort Wayne 6 straight wins, a winning streak that tied the longest the team had in 2025. In this current stretch, the offense is slashing .256/.370/.432 with a .802 OPS, 10 home runs, and 42 RBI. The pitching staff ranks 3rd in the league in ERA (3.44), 4th in WHIP (1.40), and 2nd in saves (4) dating back to last Wednesday.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans came through in the clutch with a two-run single in the 8th inning Thursday to give the 'Caps the lead for good. Evans blasted his first High-A home run in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader after an RBI double two innings prior. Evans has driven in five of the 10 'Caps runs scored this series.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne right fielder Jake Cunningham picked up another knock yesterday, giving him a hit in his last 6 games. Cunningham has a hit in every game this month, going 8-for-20 (.400) with 6 RBI. The outfielder has walked the same number of times that he has struck out (4) and has 3 multi-RBI showings. Cunningham leads the team in seven offensive categories through the first 30 games of the season and is fourth in the Midwest League in batting average (.337).

THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery tossed his second-straight outing of five scoreless innings on Thursday. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out five, a season-high, while allowing three hits. Montgomery had not hit the five-inning mark across his first six pro appearances. After returning for his first Minor League appearance in 718 days, Montgomery has a 1.64 ERA (4 ER) over 22.0 innings pitched, striking out 18 across five starts.

IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN: Fort Wayne slugger Alex McCoy continued his dominant run to begin the season with three multi-hit games last week against South Bend. The undrafted free-agent signee out of Hofstra ranks in the top 10 in the Midwest League in six offensive categories, including a tie for the league lead in doubles (11). He is sixth in hits (31), fourth in SLG (.596), along with being third in extra-base hits (17) and total bases (59).

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. has recorded a walk in 4-straight games and 6 of his last 7. He is now tied for the team lead with 18 and is on a 20-game on-base streak. The No. 15 Padres prospect launched his second home run of the season in the first inning of Sunday's series finale. After starting the season 2-for-28 at the dish in his first nine games, King Jr. is hitting .323 in 62 at-bats dating back to April 14. The 22-year-old blasted his first High-A home run on April 16 against Lake County and has added 4 doubles, 3 stolen bases, 11 walks, and 9 RBI in this current stretch.

SLAMMING THE DOOR SHUT: The Fort Wayne bullpen leads High-A in ERA (2.53) and is tied with a High-A least 19 hits since last Wednesday. The stable has collected 6 of the 7 wins and has 4 saves along with 5 holds across 38 1/3 frames. Right-hander Clay Edmondson collected his Midwest League-leading 6th save of the season on Thursday, his first at home. The sidewinder's ERA sits at 0.69 in 11 outings this season, having struck out 17 of 51 batters faced (33.3%).







Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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