Lugs' Long Night Ends in 9-2 Loss to Cubs
Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - First pitch came at 7:07 p.m. EDT. The last pitch arrived at 11:13 p.m. In between, there was a 92-minute rain delay and a 9-2 South Bend Cubs (15-12) victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (11-19) on Thursday night at Four Winds Field.
The Cubs have won the first three games in the series, limiting Lansing to four combined runs.
Cole Mathis gave South Bend a 2-0 first-inning lead with a two-run double off of Zane Taylor - but that was the only Cubs base hit against the Lansing starter in three innings. The trouble for Taylor was that three innings was all he would get, with rain halting proceedings before the fourth inning.
When the game resumed one hour and 32 minutes later, Ty Southisene lined a two-run single off Luis Carrasco in a three-run fifth, and Christian Olivo delivered his own two-run single off Carrasco in a four-run sixth to break the game open.
An Alfredo Romero bases-loaded balk in the fourth and Davis Diaz RBI single in the seventh supplied the Nuts' pair of runs.
Right-hander Kyle Robinson will attempt to halt the three-game losing streak on Friday night at 7:05 p.m., opposed by Cubs right-hander Kevin Valdez.
The Lugnuts next return home from May 12-17 to host the Quad Cities River Bandits. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
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