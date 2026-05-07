TinCaps Game Information: May 7 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)

Published on May 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-16) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (13-15)

Thursday, May 7 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 30 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (1-0, 17.0 IP, 2.12 ERA) vs. RHP Eliazar Dishmey (1-1, 17.0 IP, 3.71 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

SERVICE DAY: TinCaps players, coaches, and staff participated in the first of two team-wide days of service for the organization in 2026, like they had the past three years. The team volunteered at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on Wednesday morning. The late owner of the San Diego Padres, Peter Seidler, was devoted to combating our nation's homelessness crisis and serving the nation's military. The Padres have been known as the "Team of the Military" throughout professional sports. In 1995, they became the first pro sports team to establish a Military Affairs department and have actively honored and supported those who serve our nation ever since.

THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery earned his first professional win last Thursday against South Bend. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out four in a career-long five shutout innings, allowing three hits. Montgomery retired 10 of the final 11 batters that he faced. After returning for his first Minor League appearance in 718 days, Montgomery has a 2.12 ERA (4 ER) over 17.0 innings pitched, striking out 13 across four starts.

WATTY WORKING: Fort Wayne righty Matt Watson made his first professional start in game one of Wednesday's twin bill. He did not disappoint as he allowed two hits in his four scoreless innings while he kept his pitch count to 48. Watson made his professional debut on April 14 against Lake County after missing all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old was a 13th-round pick of the Padres in 2024 out of Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and underwent the procedure shortly after getting selected.

LOWE LEVELING UP: TinCaps reliever Isaiah Lowe picked up the win in the opening game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The right-hander fired 3.0 hitless frames for his first victory of 2026. It was the second appearance out of the bullpen for Lowe this season, and the first where he did not allow a run. Today is also Lowe's 23rd birthday.

#260TOTHESHOW: 2023 TinCap left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling will make his major league debut, starting for the Miami Marlins on Friday. The 39th overall pick in 2022 made 7 starts for Fort Wayne, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.34 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 34.2 IP. Snelling is set to become the 237th former player in Fort Wayne franchise history to make their MLB debut, and the second this season. The Marlins acquired Snelling on July 24, 2024, via trade. He is the third former TinCap from the deal to make his MLB debut, including Graham Pauley and Adam Mazur.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans blasted his first High-A home run in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader. The round tripper was the second of two extra-base knocks for Evans, as he got the scoring started in the second frame with a two-out RBI double. Yesterday marked his second 3 RBI game at the High-A level in his career, with the other coming on August 2 of last season against Great Lakes. Evans has four multi-hit games this season.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne right fielder Jake Cunningham drove in the lone runs in the second game of yesterday's doubleheader. The first-year TinCap picked up his 17th and 18th RBI with a two-run, two-out single in the third. Cunningham leads the team in seven offensive statistical categories through the first 29 games of the season and has a hit in his last 5 games.

TWIN BILLS: The TinCaps played their third doubleheader of 2026 on Wednesday, and their first twin bill at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne has split the three doubleheaders they have played in this season. In the TinCaps era (2009-Present), Fort Wayne is now 73-71 overall in games played as a part of doubleheaders but 41-31 at home. The team went 3-3 in twin bills in 2025.

IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN: Fort Wayne slugger Alex McCoy continued his dominant run to begin the season with three multi-hit games last week against South Bend. The undrafted free agent signee out of Hofstra ranks in the top 10 in the Midwest League in six offensive categories, including being tied for the league lead in doubles (11). He is fourth in hits (31), sixth in SLG (.596), along with being second in extra-base hits (17) and total bases (59).

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. launched his second home run of the season in the first inning of Sunday's series finale. After starting the season 2-for-28 at the dish in his first nine games, King Jr. is hitting .351 in 57 at-bats dating back to April 14. He is currently on a 19-game on-base streak. The 22-year-old blasted his first High-A home run on April 16 against Lake County and has added 4 doubles, 3 stolen bases, and 9 RBI in this current stretch.







Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2026

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