No. 15 Prospect Turley Joins Lugnuts

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Outfielder Gavin Turley is received from Stockton (Class A - California League)

An updated Lugnuts roster is attached with 29 active players, one player on the Injured List and one player on the Restricted List.

Oregon State University's career record-holder in home runs (53) and RBIs (189), the 22-year-old Gavin Turley entered the 2026 season rated by MLB Pipeline as the A's No. 3 outfield prospect and No. 15 prospect overall. He attended Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, which also produced former Lugnut pitcher Patrick Murphy and current Yankee outfielder Cody Bellinger. Turley declined to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks as a 19th-round selection and honored his commitment in Corvallis, where he studied agricultural science and excelled on the field. In 2025, Turley slashed .351/.472/.649 with 20 homers, 69 RBIs and 50 walks in 65 games and was named an ABCA First Team All-American and College Baseball Foundation First Team All-American. He was selected by the A's in the fourth round of the MLB Draft and debuted last year with Stockton, where he hit .243/.336/.430 with eight doubles, four homers and 20 RBIs in 27 games.

The Lugnuts (5-4) play the second in a six-game series tonight at 6:05 p.m. vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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