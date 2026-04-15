Kemp Homers Again, Bandits Shell Kernels in Series-Opener

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Quad Cities struck for a season-high 17 hits, including a home run from Tyriq Kemp, as the River Bandits bludgeoned the Cedar Rapids Kernels 10-3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Plating runs in each of the first four innings Tuesday, Quad Cities saw six players post multi-hit performances, while the team collectively batted 8-for-20 (.400) with runners in scoring position. Luke Pelzer accounted for two such swings, giving the Bandits a 1-0 lead in the opening frame and plating Nolan Sailors' leadoff triple with a two-out RBI-single.

While Kernels' catcher and baseball's No. 59 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Eduardo Tait launched his first of two home runs in the bottom of the first to put the Kernels ahead 2-1, Quad Cities wasted no time retaking the lead in the second, with Sailors scoring a pair on an opposite-field double and Ramon Ramirez driving in Sailors with two-RBI knock of his own for a 4-2 advantage.

The River Bandits chased Cedar Rapids' starter Jason Doktorczyk after seven outs, but not before Jose Cerice scored Austin Charles with an RBI-single in the third.

Luke Pelzer put Quad Cities ahead 6-2 in the fourth, tagging reliever Nolan Santos with a run on his second RBI-single of the game. Santos rebounded with a scoreless fifth inning, keeping the Bandits out of the run column for the first time in the game, but fell victim to three more runs in the sixth as Charles and Kemp extended the Bandits' lead to 9-2 with two more RBI-singles.

As the bats increased his cushion, Quad Cities' starter and Royals No. 15 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Justin Lamkin scattered just five base runners after Tait's first-inning home run and struck out a career-best eight- becoming the team's first starter to complete 5.0 innings in 2026.

Tanner Jones was the only man needed out of the Bandits' bullpen, as the right-hander began his High-A debut by tossing a scoreless sixth inning.

Tait cut Quad Cities' lead to 9-3 in the seventh, taking Jones deep for his second longball of the night, but Kemp responded with his own pop in the eighth, smashing his second home run in as many games against Jacob Wosinski to put the Bandits back up by seven, 10-3.

The home run would prove the only blemish on Jones' line, as the former sixth-rounder worked scorelessly the rest of the way, while striking out five and earning a 4.0-inning save in his first Midwest League performance.

Lamkin (1-0) earned his first career win in the effort, while Doktorczyk (2-1) was saddled with the loss, surrendering five runs on seven hits an two walks over 2.1 innings.

Quad Cities returns to Veterans Memorial Stadium for game two of the six-game set Wednesday and sends Josh Hanell (0-1, 27.00) to the mound opposite Cedar Rapids' Eli Jones (0-0, 1.20). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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