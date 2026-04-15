Silver Sluggers Senior Discount Program Returns for 2026

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







The South Bend Cubs Silver Sluggers program is back for 2026 and kicks off this week! Presented by Sterling Healthcare, fans age 60 and older can enjoy 50% off tickets to every Wednesday home game throughout the season.

Silver Sluggers membership offers more than just great savings. Members will receive a special punch card featuring all 10 Wednesday home games.

Each game you attend earns a stamp on your card. Attend at least four games and you'll score an exclusive South Bend Cubs hat. Make it to seven or more games, and you'll be invited to a special Silver Sluggers Club picnic during the final Wednesday home game of the season.

Plus, all Sliver Sluggers receive a 15% Cubs Den Team Store discount during every Silver Sluggers game.

It's free to sign up, just visit the Four Winds Field Box Office and present a valid photo ID to receive the Silver Sluggers membership card. Discounted tickets must also be purchased in person at the box office.

Silver Sluggers game dates and start times (Eastern Time) are listed below:

April 15 - 7:05 PM

April 29 - 11:05 AM

May 6 - 11:05 AM

May 27 - 11:05 AM

June 10 - 7:05 PM (post-game fireworks)

June 24 - 7:05 PM

July 22 - 12:05 PM

August 5 - 7:05 PM

August 19 - 7:05 PM

September 2 - 7:05 PM (picnic date)

Gates open 65 minutes prior to first pitch for all Wednesday home games. Game times subject to change.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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