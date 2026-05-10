Game 5 of Captains-Loons Series Postponed Due to Rain

Published on May 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - Game 5 of a scheduled six-game series between the Lake County Captains (15-16) and Great Lakes Loons (19-12) set for tonight, Saturday, May 9, has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will make up this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader at Great Lakes in June, with the makeup game date and time to be determined. The Captains will be the designated home team for the contest at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

Tickets for tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2026 regular season home game, subject to availability.

First pitch for this week's series finale between Lake County and Great Lakes is scheduled for Sunday, May 10 at 1 p.m. The Captains will host Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group. There will be pregame catch on the field and player autographs on the concourse, plus postgame kids run the bases. Lake County will also celebrate Mother's Day at the ballpark.

The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







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