Tonight's Loons Game Postponed
Published on May 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio - Tonight's game between the Great Lakes Loons (19-12) and Lake County Captains (15-16) has been postponed due to inclement weather at Classic Auto Group Park. It is the second postponement this week.
The Loons and Captains will make up the game during the series between the two teams at Dow Diamond from June 16th to June 21st. The date for that contest is to be determined.
The next game is on Mother's Day. Tomorrow Sunday, May 10th Great Lakes and Lake County will play at 1:05 p.m. ET.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
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