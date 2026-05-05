Game 1 of Captains-Loons Series Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The first game of a scheduled six-game series between the Lake County Captains (13-14) and Great Lakes Loons (17-10) set for tonight, Tuesday, May 5, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday, May 7. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2026 regular season home game, subject to availability. Tickets for Thursday's game will be valid for both games of the doubleheader.

This week's series between Lake County and Great Lakes is now set to begin on Wednesday, May 6 at 12:05 p.m. The Captains will celebrate Ditch Work Day at the ballpark. The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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