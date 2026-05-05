Game 1 of Captains-Loons Series Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lake County Captains News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio - The first game of a scheduled six-game series between the Lake County Captains (13-14) and Great Lakes Loons (17-10) set for tonight, Tuesday, May 5, has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will make up this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday, May 7. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
Tickets for tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2026 regular season home game, subject to availability. Tickets for Thursday's game will be valid for both games of the doubleheader.
This week's series between Lake County and Great Lakes is now set to begin on Wednesday, May 6 at 12:05 p.m. The Captains will celebrate Ditch Work Day at the ballpark. The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.
Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Thursday - Great Lakes Loons
- Game 1 of Captains-Loons Series Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Lake County Captains
- South Bend Cubs RHP Brooks Caple Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Month - South Bend Cubs
- Alex McCoy Named Midwest League Player of the Month - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Chiefs Down Rattlers in Series Opener in Front of 6,000 - Peoria Chiefs
- Peoria Pounces in Fourth Inning and Pulls Away from Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:35 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- Wosinski Transferred to Wichita, Falinski Transferred from Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Captains of the Week (4/28-5/3/26): Kendeglys Virguez & Ryan Cesarini - Lake County Captains
- Lake County Captains Announce Winners of 'Going to Bat for Small Business Presented by PNC' - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake County Captains Stories
- Game 1 of Captains-Loons Series Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Captains of the Week (4/28-5/3/26): Kendeglys Virguez & Ryan Cesarini
- Lake County Captains Announce Winners of 'Going to Bat for Small Business Presented by PNC'
- Lake County Captains Announce Winners of 'Going to Bat for Small Business Presented by PNC'
- Captains' Franklin Gómez Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week