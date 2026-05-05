Lake County Captains Announce Winners of 'Going to Bat for Small Business Presented by PNC'

Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains, in collaboration with PNC Bank, announced the winners of the 2026 'Going to Bat for Small Business presented by PNC' initiative.

Now in its third year, this initiative is designed to bolster small businesses across Northeast Ohio. Going to Bat for Small Business presented by PNC shines a spotlight on local businesses that have made a meaningful impact in our community.

A panel of judges, consisting of local community leaders, was composed to select the winners based on the influence the business has on the community and the projected impact that the marketing will have within each organization. Each business will receive a specialized Captains' marketing package, including ballpark signage, PA Announcements, one concourse table at a game and recognition on the Captains' website.

The winners of the 2026 initiative are as follows:

Rad Air Complete Car Care in Wickliffe, Ohio is a trusted full-service automotive repair and maintenance provider serving Northeast Ohio. As part of the established Rad Air network, the Wickliffe location offers a comprehensive range of services including brake repair, engine diagnostics, tire services, alignments, air conditioning repair, and routine maintenance for both domestic and foreign vehicles. Staffed by experienced, ASE-certified technicians, the shop is committed to delivering accurate diagnostics and dependable, long-term solutions. Known for its customer-first approach, Rad Air emphasizes honest communication, fair pricing, and convenient service options, making it a reliable choice for individuals, families, and fleet customers alike.

Diamond Canine Dog Services in Willoughby, Ohio is a family-owned dog training and behavior service focused on helping dogs and their owners build stronger, more balanced relationships. Offering a range of services from behavior modification and obedience training to event handling and personalized support, the company emphasizes real-life results beyond basic commands. Guided by its philosophy of "Train. Trust. Transform. Together.", Diamond Canine works with dogs of all breeds and temperaments to improve behavior, confidence, and overall quality of life for both pets and their owners.

Humanistic Counseling Center LLC is a Cleveland-based mental health practice offering compassionate, client-centered counseling services for individuals, couples, and families. Grounded in a humanistic approach, the center focuses on helping clients build self-awareness, strengthen emotional well-being, and navigate life's challenges in a supportive and nonjudgmental environment. Their clinicians work collaboratively with clients to develop personalized treatment plans that foster growth, healing, and long-term resilience.

"For a third year in a row, we were excited by the level of participation and the incredible applicants we received from across our region," said Jen Yorko, Lake County Captains general manager. "This year's selected community organizations are very deserving of this small business partnership, and we look forward to partnering with them to showcase their work all season long."

The winning businesses will enjoy a luxury suite for company events, two rookie season ticket packages and a specialized small business marketing package designed to elevate their brand visibility and engagement within the community.

"Small businesses are the heart of what makes our community such a special place to live and work," said Pat Pastore, PNC regional president for Cleveland. "In its third year, 'Going to Bat for Small Business presented by PNC' continues to shine a light on the talented entrepreneurs who build up our communities. Congratulations to this year's winners, we're proud to recognize your work."

Winners will be honored during an on-field ceremony held prior to the Lake County Captains game Friday, May 22nd. Join us to celebrate these businesses and all that they do for their communities.







Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

Lake County Captains Announce Winners of 'Going to Bat for Small Business Presented by PNC' - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.