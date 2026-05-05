Captains of the Week (4/28-5/3/26): Kendeglys Virguez & Ryan Cesarini

Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - For the week of April 28-May 3, Lake County is recognizing RHP Kendeglys Virguez and OF Ryan Cesarini as the fifth set of Captains of the Week for the 2026 season for their impressive showings versus the Beloit Sky Carp.

KENDEGLYS VIRGUEZ, RHP

Virguez had a strong series on the mound versus Beloit this past week.

The right-hander pitched 3.2 combined innings of relief, ranking second among Midwest League relievers with nine strikeouts during this past week's series. He allowed just one run on three hits, walking only one in 69 pitches (43 strikes).

Virguez had a stellar showing in last week's series opener on Tuesday, April 30. After surrendering a single on his first pitch of the night to begin the sixth inning, the 21-year-old proceeded to strike out the next six Sky Carp batters he faced.

Then, on Saturday, May 2, the Barquisimeto, Venezuela native threw another three strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings out of the Lake County bullpen. He permitted just two hits and one walk in the contest.

Virguez has thrown 18 strikeouts to just five walks in 8.2 innings pitched across seven relief appearances this season. His average of 18.69 strikeouts per nine innings ranks second among Midwest League pitchers with at least eight innings pitched this year.

Virguez was signed by the Guardians as an international free agent on March 26, 2022. After beginning the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list, he eventually made seven relief appearances for the Arizona Complex League Guardians, throwing 13 strikeouts in just 7.2 innings out of the bullpen.

RYAN CESARINI, OF

Cesarini had a powerful series at the plate versus Beloit this past week.

In six games played, he tied the Captains lead with four hits, two home runs, and four RBI. Three of his four hits went for extra bases, as he also logged a double and a stolen base.

Cesarini hit what proved to be a game-winning three-run home run in the third inning during Game 2 of Lake County's doubleheader versus the Sky Carp on Thursday, April 30. This was one of just two Captains hits in a 5-2 victory.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania native then hit a solo shot in Lake County's next game on Friday, May 1, which was the last of five Captains home runs in a 7-2 win. Lake County's five homers in the contest were the team's most in a game since Aug. 14, 2022 versus Fort Wayne (also five home runs).

Cesarini is tied for the Captains lead with four home runs in his first 18 games played this season. He also ranks third on the team in hits (19), slugging percentage (.486), and total bases (34), as well as fourth in batting average (.271) and RBI (12, tied).

Cesarini was selected by the Guardians in the 14th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Saint Joseph's. The 23-year-old was promoted to the Captains from Single-A Lynchburg (now Hill City) on Aug. 4, 2025, batting .292 with six doubles, three home runs, 15 RBI, and seven stolen bases in 25 regular-season games for Lake County last season.

The Captains will continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game home series versus the Great Lakes Loons. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for Tuesday night, May 5, at 6:35 p.m. The Captains will suit up as Los Picantes de Lake County for the first time in 2026, as Lake County will celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Community Champions Night at the ballpark. The series will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network, the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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