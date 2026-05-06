Whitecaps Came up Just Short in 5-4 Loss

Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw their losing streak stretch to nine games as they came up just short in completing a potential comeback in a 5-4 loss to the Dayton Dragons Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Despite a strong showing from the Whitecaps bullpen-stranding seven baserunners while allowing just two runs over 5.1 innings-they couldn't complete the rally, leaving the potential game-tying run on first base.

Dayton took the lead in the second inning, as designated hitter Carter Graham hit a solo home run before a bases-loaded walk gave the Dragons a 2-0 advantage. Dayton then added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings-highlighted by an RBI single from outfielder Yerlin Confidan-to extend the lead to 4-0. West Michigan broke through in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Andrew Sojka before first baseman Clayton Campbell followed with a two-run homer in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 4-3. The Dragons added a critical insurance run in the ninth, as Confidan plated outfielder Kien Vu with a single to make it 5-3. The 'Caps responded with a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Cristian Santana that narrowly missed being a walk-off three-run home run, but it wasn't enough, as closer Brody Jessee induced a game-ending groundout to secure the 5-4 victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 12-16, while the Dragons improve to 14-14. Whitecaps starting pitcher Hayden Minton (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs over 3.2 innings. JeanPierre Ortiz (3-1) earned his third win, allowing three runs over six innings while striking out eight. Jessee picked up his first save with a scoreless ninth inning. The Whitecaps have now lost nine straight games for the first time since June of 2019.

UP NEXT

The 'Caps continue this six-game series against the Dayton Dragons with Game 2 on Wednesday night at 6:05pm. Pitchers Ben Jacobs and Cole Schoenwetter are scheduled to get the starts for West Michigan and Dayton. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:50pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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