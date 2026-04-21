South Bend Cubs to Host Independence Day Concert Featuring 'Hairball' at Four Winds Field

Published on April 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - Mark your calendars: Four Winds Field is where you want to be on Independence Day 2026, with the South Bend Cubs hosting the 'Four Winds Field Rock Party', sponsored by U93, on July 4. The rock and roll themed evening is highlighted by a one-of-a-kind performance from 'Hairball'. The band is set to perform that night on the diamond, with the concert being followed by a special post-show fireworks show. Tickets to the event go on sale this Friday, April 24 at 10:00 AM EST.

Photos available for media use, available here (Credit Tom Tarner):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/gmx9stqo1wdnwzabyx6jc/AMMsTFkjH2C2QuvTdNl7EiA?rlkey=bm8h9exa0ef28a4tajcdoqfdt&dl=0

Tickets to the 'Four Winds Field Rock Party' start at just $20. A full pricing breakdown can be found below.

$64.00 - VIP Premium Pit - includes two-hour all you can eat buffet, complimentary beer and wine, and access to the premium pit area

$39.00 - Premium Pit

$30.00 - Field General Admission

$25.00 - Stadium Bowl Lower Level Seating

$20.00 - Stadium Bowl Upper Level Seating

Tickets within the Four Winds Field indoor and outdoor suites are also available for $35 per person. Those interested in purchasing indoor and outdoor suite concert tickets can call (574) 235-9988 for more information.

Guests looking to purchase tickets early can take advantage of an early bird special that will take 10 percent off tickets. The sale will be active from Friday when tickets go on sale, until Monday, April 27 at 9:59 AM EST.

"With no South Bend Cubs home game being played on Independence Day this season, it was very important for all of us to host a special event at the ballpark on July 4," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "I have personally seen Hairball perform in the past, and it is a true spectacle of rock and roll. They will put on a great show, and the fireworks after will be a terrific way to end the night."

A band puts on a concert - Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won't soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans...to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction!

Vocalists Kris Vox, Dave Moody, and Patrick Stone lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and dropdead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.

The motor that drives the Hairball dragster consists of HBK on the electric bass, Billy on the drums, and Happy on the lead guitar. These Rock & Roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time, while adding their own style and flare that they've cultivated over decades of tireless performing. This isn't a side job. These guys eat, sleep and breathe Rock & Roll!

Whether it's a pre-show meet and greet, hanging out at the merch booth, or chatting online, Hairball has a lot in common with its fans and it's always a good time when they get together. Don't confuse Hairball with the countless "80's Tribute" bands across the country. Hairball is an experience, an attitude, and expression of music that isn't simply a retro flashback, it's a way of life!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FourWindsFieldRockParty.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.