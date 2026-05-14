Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs Lake County)

Published on May 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 14, 2026 l Game # 36

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (17-17) at Dayton Dragons (19-16)

RH Braylon Doughty (1-2, 3.44) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (2-2, 2.05)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Lake County 5, Dayton 3 (all games played at Dayton).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 19-16, second place in MWL East Division, 2 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Wednesday: Lake County 16, Dayton 6. The Captains hit four home runs including two by Luke Hill, who had four hits. Nolan Schubart hit a grand slam for Lake County. Alfredo Duno hit a first inning home run for Dayton for the second straight night.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

Home Run Data: The Dragons have hit home runs in nine straight games for the first time since August 29-September 7, 2023. They last hit homers in 10 straight, May 24-June 4, 2017 ... The Dragons have hit 24 home runs in their last 19 games after hitting five in their first 16 games.

Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL lead in extra base hits with 51.

Since April 28 (15 G), the Dragons are batting .276, the second highest team average in the MWL.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno has hit safely in 8 straight games (.467, 14 for 30, 3 HR, 3 2B, only 3 K). Over his last 12 G: .375 (18 for 48), 4 2B, 4 HR, 9 RBI.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 17 G is batting .339 (21 for 62) with 2 HR, 7 2B, 13 RBI. He has a 6-G hitting streak (.360) and has started 25 straight games.

Esmith Pineda in his last 17 G is batting .310 (18 for 58) with 3 2B and 7 RBI.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 5 G is batting .455 (10 for 22) with 2 HR and 2 2B to lift his average to .318, eighth in the MWL. He leads the MWL in hits (41).

John Michael Faile in his last 8 G is hitting .355 (11 for 31) with 2 2B and only 3 SO.

Kien Vu has hit 3 HR in his last 6 G, hitting safely in all 6. Vu in his last 17 G is batting .279 (19 for 68) with 5 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 15 RBI, 13 R, 4 SB.

--Nestor Lorant has been named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for May 4-10 after tossing seven scoreless innings in his only appearance on May 8 at West Michigan. Lorant was also selected as the Dragons Pitcher of the Week for the week, the third straight week he has earned that honor. Lorant has a scoreless streak of 19.2 innings. Lorant in his last 4 G: 21.2 IP, 10 H, 1 R, 8 BB, 28 SO. Alfredo Duno is the Dragons Batter of the Week. He batted .526 (10 for 19) with 1 HR and a 1.414 OPS. On the two-week road trip, Duno batted .400 with 2 HR.

--Brody Jessee has not allowed a run in his last 4 G: (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO, 2 Sv).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, May 15 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Franklin Gómez (1-0, 1.95) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.56) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, May 16 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (0-3, 3.86) at Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 5.16)

Sunday, May 17 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Jogly Garcia (1-1, 7.00) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (no record) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2026

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