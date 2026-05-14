Longtime Lug Garland Promoted
Published on May 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitcher Jake Garland is promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)
- Catcher/infielder Ben Newton is received from Midland
- Outfielder Pedro Pineda is placed on the Temporary Inactive List
A 17th-round selection from the University of Miami, Garland spent parts of the last four seasons with the Lugnuts, departing with the following franchise career rankings: 2nd innings (270 2/3), tied for 2nd in wins (15), tied for 2nd in starts (41) and 3rd in strikeouts (184).
The Lugnuts (16 - 20) go for a fifth consecutive victory at 7:05 p.m. tonight against the Quad Cities River Bandits (16-16), a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with drink specials. Gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2026
- Celebrate Dayton to Recognize Congressional Service Academy Nominations May 16 - Dayton Dragons
- Longtime Lug Garland Promoted - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: May 14 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
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