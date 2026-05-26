Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs Great Lakes)

Published on May 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 l Game # 46

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (27-16) at Dayton Dragons (25-20)

LH Sterling Patick (0-2, 4.89) vs. RH Ovis Portes (1-0, 9.28)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 3, Great Lakes 3 (all previous games at Great Lakes).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 25-20, second place in MWL East Division, 3 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Sunday: Fort Wayne 6, Dayton 3. TinCaps left fielder Alex McCoy went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI as Fort Wayne earned a split of the six-game series. Dayton led 3-2 at the middle of the 5 th inning but Fort Wayne outscored the Dragons 4-0 over the second half of the game. Carlos Sanchez had three hits including a triple for the Dragons. Kien Vu was on base four times with two hits, a walk, and a hit batsman.

Last Series at Fort Wayne (5/19-5/24): Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 3. The Dragons outscored the TinCaps 47-24. Dayton team stats in the series: .280 batting avg. (.324 with runners in scoring position); 7 HR, 9 SB, 3.68 ERA, 7 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

In the updated Baseball America Reds top-30 prospect list, Alfredo Duno moved from #2 to #1 (Sal Stewart "graduated" from prospect status), Carlos Sanchez moved up to #20, Ovis Portes to #22, and Kien Vu to #30.

The Dragons are 12-6 over their last 18 games.

The Dragons have played six 6-game sets in 2026, splitting 5 of the 6 and sweeping West Michigan in the other.

In their three wins in the series at Fort Wayne, the Dragons outscored Fort Wayne 38-10. In the three Dayton losses, they were outscored 14-9.

Since April 28 (25 games), the Dragons lead the MWL in batting average (.282), extra base hits (87), and slugging percentage (.465).

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carlos Sanchez in his last 8 G is batting .469, going 15 for 32 with 3 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 15 R. He leads the MWL in batting (.335) and is first in hits (57).

Yerlin Confidan in his last 27 G is batting .337 with 3 HR, 8 2B, 24 RBI, .918 OPS while raising his batting average from .219 to .292.

Alfredo Duno in his last 15 games is batting .375, 7 HR, 4 2B, 15 RBI-7 home runs in last 10 G (in his last 3 G, Duno is 1 for 11 with 8 SO, 3 BB).

John Michael Faile in his last 13 G is hitting .358 (19 for 53) with 1 HR, 4 2B. He is hitting .333 for the year. Faile was 1 for 13 in the series at Fort Wayne.

Carter Graham in his last 23 G is batting .337, 4 HR, 8 2B, and 19 RBI with a 1.007 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .302.

Victor Acosta in his last 6 G is batting .318 (7 for 22) with 2 2B and 4 RBI.

-- In the month of May, the Dragons have four of the top 13 in the MWL in batting average, including Alfredo Duno (8 th, .350), Carlos Sanchez (10 th, .345), Yerlin Confidan (12 th, .337), and Carter Graham (13 th, .329). All four players are also in the top 11 in the MWL in extra base hits. Confidan is tied for the MWL lead in RBI (22) and Duno is tied for second in the league in home runs in May.

--Alfredo Duno has seven home runs in his last 10 games. Duno twice has hit homers in three straight games, becoming the first Dayton player to have two 3-G home runs streaks in the same season since MLB assumed record-keeping duties in 2005.

-- Carlos Sanchez is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 5/18-5/24. He batted .391 (9 for 23) with 2 HR, 10 R, 5 RBI, and an OPS of 1.256. Jose Montero is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.

--Cody Adcock in the month of May: 6 G, 2-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 13 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, May 27 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Zach Root (0-1, 2.77) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 5.67)

Thursday, May 28 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Jakob Wright (2-1, 5.33) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (0-0, 2.70)

Friday, May 29 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Christian Zazueta (2-1, 4.36) at Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (1-0, 0.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, May 30 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Brooks Auger (0-1, 3.07) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 3.60)

Sunday, May 31 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Sterling Patick at Dayton RH Ovis Portes

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.