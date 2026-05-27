Dragons Veteran Salute Program Presented by CareSource Military & Veterans Honors Retired Master Sergeant Nikki Gordon on May 31

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - CareSource Military & Veterans and the Dayton Dragons will host United States Air Force Retired Master Sergeant Nikki Gordon through the Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans on Sunday, May 31, at 1:05 pm when the Dayton Dragons take on the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Sunday will be the second of five special Veteran Salute dates for the 2026 season.

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veteran provides veterans in the Dayton region with a once-in-a-lifetime experience to celebrate their service to our country. Each honoree has their story shared in front of the crowd at Day Air Ballpark, followed by a standing ovation in appreciation of the veteran's hard work and dedication both in military and civilian accomplishments.

Retired Master Sergeant Nikki Gordon's Story: Nikki Gordon was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio. While in high school, during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, she closely followed the events overseas and felt called to serve. Following in her grandfather's footsteps, Nikki decided to answer that call and enlisted in the United States Air Force.

In March 1998, Nikki began basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, before attending technical school at Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. She was then assigned to Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, which lasted until 2000. During that time, she was deployed to Kuwait and was a dispatcher and driver for the local national employment escorts.

Following her first duty station, Nikki was stationed at Aviano Air Base in Italy, where she met her husband, who remains her best friend to this day. After two years in Italy, she returned to Kuwait for a second deployment, continuing similar administrative and personnel support duties. She was later assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where she served for four years before deploying to Iraq from June through October in 2007.

From 2007 to 2008, Nikki volunteered for service in South Korea, followed by an assignment at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in Suffolk, England from 2008 to 2010. She then deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. During this time, she served as the troop commander of a drive team, working alongside U.S. Marines and Army. She was responsible for scanning potential threats, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Her vigilance and dedication were critical in navigating the dangerous and unpredictable conditions of the city. For her service in Kabul, she was awarded the Bronze Star.

After returning from Afghanistan, Nikki was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina, where she married her husband, who also served in the Air Force, and welcomed their son in 2014. In 2017, she was assigned to Shaw Air Force Base in Sumpter, South Carolina before completing her fifth and final deployment, spending six months in the United Arab Emirates.

After 22 years of dedicated service, Nikki retired from the United States Air Force on September 1, 2019. Today, she enjoys working out, cheering on her son at sporting events and traveling the country with him, going to different sporting events, and spending time with her husband, son, and their two bulldogs.

To nominate a veteran in your life for the Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans, please visit daytondragons.com/veteransalute.







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