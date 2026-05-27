Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM)

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 l Game # 47

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (28-16) at Dayton Dragons (25-21)

LH Zach Root (0-1, 2.77) vs. RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 5.67)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 3.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 25-21, second place in MWL East Division, 4 games behind first place Great Lakes with 20 to play.

Last Game: Tuesday: Great Lakes 14, Dayton 3. Emil Morales hit two home runs including a grand slam and drove in six runs as the Loons took the first game of the set. Great Lakes led 2-0 after the first two pitches of the game on a single and a Morales home run. The game was still relatively close at the end of six innings, with Great Lakes leading 4-1, but the Loons added four in the 7 th and six in the 9 th. Alfredo Alcantara had a home run for Dayton. The Dragons were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Last Series at Fort Wayne (5/19-5/24): Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 3. The Dragons outscored the TinCaps 47-24. Dayton team stats in the series: .280 batting avg. (.324 with runners in scoring position); 7 HR, 9 SB, 3.68 ERA, 7 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

In the updated Baseball America Reds top-30 prospect list, Alfredo Duno moved from #2 to #1 (Sal Stewart "graduated" from prospect status), Carlos Sanchez moved up to #20, Ovis Portes to #22, and Kien Vu to #30.

Since April 28 (26 games), the Dragons lead the MWL in batting average (.282), extra base hits (91), and slugging percentage (.465).

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carlos Sanchez in his last 9 G is batting .432, going 16 for 37 with 3 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 15 R. He leads the MWL in batting (.331) and is first in hits (57).

Yerlin Confidan in his last 28 G is batting .327 with 3 HR, 8 2B, 24 RBI, .903 OPS while raising his batting average from .219 to .287.

Alfredo Duno in his last 16 games is batting .356, 7 HR, 4 2B, 15 RBI-7 home runs in last 11 G (in his last 4 G, Duno is 1 for 14 with 8 SO, 4 BB).

John Michael Faile in his last 14 G is hitting .345 (20 for 58) with 1 HR, 4 2B. He is hitting .324 for the year. Faile is 2 for 18 in his last 4 G.

Carter Graham in his last 25 G is batting .341, 4 HR, 9 2B, and 19 RBI with a 1.031 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .306.

Victor Acosta in his last 6 G is batting .318 (7 for 22) with 2 2B and 4 RBI.

Alfredo Alcantara in his last 3 G is 7 for 14 (.500) with 1 HR.

-- In the month of May, the Dragons have four of the top 15 in the MWL in batting average, including Carter Graham (7 th, .341), Carlos Sanchez (9 th, .337), Alfredo Duno (10 th, .333), and Yerlin Confidan (15 th, .326). All four players are also in the top 11 in the MWL in extra base hits. Confidan is second in the MWL lead in RBI (21) and Duno is tied for second in the league in home runs in May.

-- Carlos Sanchez is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 5/18-5/24. He batted .391 (9 for 23) with 2 HR, 10 R, 5 RBI, and an OPS of 1.256. Jose Montero is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.

--Cody Adcock in the month of May: 6 G, 2-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 13 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, May 28 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Jakob Wright (2-1, 5.33) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (0-0, 2.70)

Friday, May 29 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Christian Zazueta (2-1, 4.36) at Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (1-0, 0.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, May 30 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Brooks Auger (0-1, 3.07) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 3.60)

Sunday, May 31 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Sterling Patick (0-2, 4.35) at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-1, 9.00)

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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