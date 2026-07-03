Lake County Captains Roster Update - 7/3/2026

Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







The Cleveland Guardians Player Development System announced the following Lake County Captains roster transaction today.

- 7/3: RHP Conner Whittaker activated from the 60-day injured list and assigned to Single-A Hill City Howlers.

Whittaker, 23, began the 2026 season on the 60-day injured list with a R shoulder strain and has yet to appear in a game for Lake County this year. The right-hander made 4 scoreless rehab appearances for the ACL Guardians from 6/19 to 7/1, allowing just 1 H in 4.2 IP.

Whittaker was promoted to the Captains from the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers) on 8/11/25. He went 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA in 5 relief appearances for Lake County last season, throwing 10 K in 18.1 IP.

The Captains' roster currently has 29 active players and 4 inactive players (1 on the 7-day injured list and 3 on the 60-day injured list).







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