Hayden Strikes out Eight, Faile Homers Again as Dragons Win 3-0

Published on July 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden struck out a career-high eight batters and combined with two relievers on a six-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 3-0 on Wednesday night. The win was the sixth shutout victory of the season for the Dragons but their first since May 23.

John Michael Faile and Peyton Stovall each hit solo home runs for the Dragons.

Recap: Hayden looked dominant from the beginning. He started his outing with back-to-back strikeouts, using fastballs in the 96-98 mph range to get ahead in the count, and then utilizing his change-up to end the at-bats. He had at least one strikeout in every inning.

John Michael Faile gave the Dragons the lead in the top of the third with a home run to right field, his second homer in two games in the series and his fourth of the year. In the sixth, Peyton Stovall launched a home run to right field, his ninth homer of the year, to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, Hayden reached his pitch limit in the bottom of the sixth and left the game with one out and runners at first and second. Victor Diaz replaced Hayden and retired the next two hitters to work out of the mild jam. Hayden finished his night working five and one-third innings, allowing three hits and no runs with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Diaz pitched a scoreless seventh inning before allowing the first two batters in the eighth to reach base. Trent Hodgdon replaced him and notched two straight strikeouts and a grounder to the mound that ended the inning.

The Dragons had added a single run in the top of the eighth, keyed by a hit by Julio Carreras and an infield single by Victor Acosta that brought in the run.

Hodgdon worked the bottom of the ninth, allowing a pair of singles in the inning that brought the tying run to the plate, but he got a game-ending strikeout, his fourth in two innings, to record his seventh save.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Carreras went 2 for 4.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-15, 54-42) meet the River Bandits (16-15, 46-48) in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 7:30 pm in Davenport, Iowa. Deivi Villafana will get the start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 4 against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

*Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

2026 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,686 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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